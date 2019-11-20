NORWELL — Kelly Coady may have scored less than a handful of goals for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team this season, but none was more important than the “golden goal” she delivered into the back of the Brookline High net at Norwell High stadium Wednesday night.
Taking a cross out of the right flank from senior teammate Hailey Goodman, Coady ran onto the ball on the left side and finished off the chance to deliver a 1-0 victory in the first period of overtime in the Shamrocks’ MIAA Div. 1 state semifinal against North Sectional champion Brookline.
Coady’s goal sent the Div. 1 South Sectional champion Shamrocks (22-0-1) into Saturday’s state final against Western Mass. champion Westfield (17-2-2) at Worcester State College in a 5 p.m. kickoff.
“I wasn’t thinking, I just saw that I had to score,” said Coady, a junior from North Attleboro who bolted down the left side looking for a cross and then buried the ball in the sixth minute of the first extra session.
The Shamrocks notched their third shutout of the postseason after blanking Marshfield and Plymouth North. Feehan has limited opponents to merely two goals through five matches or a span of 419 minutes.
In handing Brookline (15-2-5) only its second setback of the season, Bishop Feehan generated 18 shots during regulation time, including 11 during the first half in addition to having five corner kicks.
“It was kind of frustrating not getting a goal in regulation time,” Coady said. “We all really wanted it, we didn’t want to go to PK’s (penalty kicks). We wanted to get it over with.”
Coady chase down her chance, getting her left foot on the ball and tucking it into the far right corner of the Brookline net. She blew past Brookline defenders, notably more concerned about Shamrock scoring machine Francesca Yanchuk and Grace Robison.
“I just kind of ran onto the ball, to the back (left) post,” Coady said. “I didn’t think the ball was coming to me. I was just heading to the back post looking for it, trying to be ready and punched it in.”
“I don’t have a lot of goals either,” she added. “It’s an amazing feeling to have scored the goal. I just feel that everything we’ve worked for has paid off.”
