ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High senior captain Hailey Goodman netted the winning goal in the 78th minute to lead the Shamrock girls’ soccer team to a 2-1 non-league victory over Marshfield High in their season debut at McGrath Stadium on Wednesday.
Goodman ran onto a through ball from sophomore midfielder Grace Robison and unleashed a shot to the far post to break a 1-1 tie. Francesca Yanchuk netted a penalty kick in the 14th minute to get the Shamrocks on the board.
Feehan outshot Marshfield 12-5 with junior goalkeeper Madison Breckner making four saves. The Shamrocks host Cumberland (R.I) on Saturday at 4 p.m.
King Philip 5, Walpole 0
WALPOLE — Senior Chloe Layne scored a goal and set up three second-half tallies as the Warriors opened their season by blanking the Rebels. Layne gave KP a 2-0 lead in the 38th minute with Avery Snead assisting.
In the second half, Layne set up goals by Snead (at 46 minutes), Ally Stanton (62 minutes) and Brianna Quirke (77 minutes) after Stanton scored for KP in the sixth minute of the match. KP outshot Walpole 16-5 as Warrior senior goalie Taylor Butler earned the shutout. KP returns to action Friday against Sharon.
Old Rochester 3, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Sophomore goaltender Madison Julien made 12 saves, but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors to overcome a 2-0 halftime deficit.
Freshman Lauren Calabro netted her first varsity goal (assisted by Chalette Drainville) in the 78th minute. The Warriors (0-1) travel to Somerset Berkley on Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Fairhaven 1
FAIRHAVEN — Freshman Lily Nees scored her first varsity career goal for the match-winner off a rebound in the 68th minute to lift the Falcons in the South Coast Conference match.
Caitlyn Morgado scored the go-ahead goal for D-R in the first half on a rebound of a penalty kick by Carleigh Hall. The Blue Devils tied the match midway through the second half. The Falcons host Case Friday.
