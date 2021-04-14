FRANKLIN — Senior Caitlyn Gorman scored two goals and collected an assist as the unbeaten Tri-County Regional High girls’ soccer team downed Avon High 3-0 Wednesday in a Mayflower League match.
Gorman put the Cougars (6-0-1) in front in the 29th minute of the first half with Noelle Kennedy assisting and then created a two-goal lead for Tri-County in the 32nd minute with Rebekah Gable assisting.
Gorman then set up Karoline MacNamara for the Cougars’ third goal in the second half. Goalkeeper Paige Griffin did not have to make a save for her fifth shutout of the season.
The Cougars are at Atlantis Charter in Fall River Thursday.
Seekonk 0, Somerset Berkley 0
FAIRHAVEN — Goalie Madison Julian totaled 10 saves for the shutout, but the Warriors were unable to beat the Blue Raiders at the other end of the field in the South Coast Conference draw. Seekonk hosts Fairhaven Monday.
