ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team extended its undefeated streak to 18 games with a 3-0 shutout of King Philip Regional High in Hockomock League actions Wednesday night.
Headlined by Avery Graham’s two goals and an assist, the Shamrocks rode a dominant second-half performance to victory.
“KP was on top of us a little bit in the first half,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said. “I’m glad we were able to turn that around, thanks to a couple of beautiful goals in the second half.”
Graham’s second goal of the game and Kileigh Gorman’s tally were the momentum shifts the Shamrocks needed while Brooke Kennedy picked up an assist on Graham’s second goal.
“We controlled the second half after an evenly played first half,” Silva said. “That was a good team over there, and to have an outstanding second half like that was great.”
Bishop Feehan defenders Amanda Peck, Brianna Marrero, and Caitlin Kelley turned in solid performances for the Shamrocks.
Keeper Madison Narducci played well in goal for the Shamrocks, earning the shutout.
For King Philip, defenders, Rihanna Mason, Addisyn Lamothe Vaughn, Rylie Wesley, and Ally Smith led the way while keeper Lauren Casper was solid in goal.
“They played very well against a great team,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said.
Bishop Feehan (18-0) heads to Arlington Catholic Saturday morning while King Philip (12-4-1) hosts Taunton on Thursday.
Mansfield 1, Canton 1
CANTON — Kara Santos scored the lone goal for the Hornets as Olivia Dunham picked up the assist.
Keeper Olivia Salisbury played well in goal, saving a penalty kick halfway through the second half to keep the game tied.
Mansfield (10-3-4) travels to Sharon on Saturday at 10 a.m.