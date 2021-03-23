FRANKLIN — Senior Paige Griffin posted a shutout by making 15 saves in goal as the Tri-County Regional High girls’ soccer team bested Southeastern Regional 2-0 Tuesday in their Mayflower League season debut.
Noelle Kennedy scored the match-winner for the Cougars in the 32nd minute with Hannah Clarke assisting. Caitlyn Gorman created a two-goal margin for Tri-County by banging in a rebound of her own shot early in the second half in the 48th minute.
The Cougars visit Southeastern Thursday.
