FRANKLIN — The Mansfield High girls’ soccer team achieved what no other has done this season, beat Franklin High.
On the strength of a goal by junior midfielder Abby Jean in the 16th minute of the Hockomock League match, the Hornets returned home with a 1-0 victory over the previously unbeaten Panthers.
Katie Miller took possession of a loose ball inside the Franklin penalty box and was able to re-direct it toward Jean, who steered the sphere home.
“It was a total team effort,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of her Hornets (4-2).
Mansfield relied on its defensive composure, with Gabby Smith, Anna Darlington, Kayla Doherty and Kara Santos on the backline restricting the Panthers inside and atop the penalty box area.
Hornet junior goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury made one save for the shutout as the Mansfield midfield and defensive limited Franklin to five shots. Mansfield visits Sharon Monday.
North Attleboro 2, Franklin 2
FRANKLIN — Brayden Rice knocked in a 20-yard shot in the 72nd minute of the Hockomock League match to pull the Rocketeers into a tie with Franklin in the Hockomock League match.
Haley Sinacola belted a 40-yard free kick in the first half to put North (2-4-1) on top. Maddie Ferrin starred in goal for the Big Red with support from Summer Doherty, Charlotte Moynihan, Brooke Sullivan and Casey Butanowicz.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, New Bedford 0
NEW BEDFORD — Julia Tavares booted a pair of second-half goals and Eliana Raposo made four saves in goal for the shutout as the Falcons downed the Whalers in a non-league match. Tavares tallied a goal in each half, her second goal coming off of a Caroline Reed corner kick.
Lexi Menezes scored the go-ahead goal for unbeaten (3-0-2) D-R two minutes into the second quarter with Sarah Rumley assisting. Tasha Pontes also scored in the first half for the Falcons.
D-R resumes SCC action Monday at home against Bourne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.