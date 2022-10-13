SHARON — Samantha Hardy scored her second goal of the match with just three minutes left in regulation to lift the North Attleboro High girls soccer team over Sharon High, 4-3, on Thursday.
Hardy’s game-winner came off a cross from Lily Adams as the Rocketeers notched their second win of the season to move to 2-6-5.
North Attleboro came out flying, scoring twice in the first 20 minutes.
Clara Giuliano scored in the fourth minute off a feed from Angelina Bostock, and then Hardy scored in the 18th minute off a pass from Caroline Ferrin.
Sharon roared back to score three consecutive goals to take a 3-2 lead. Clara Giuliano equalized in the 76th minute and a minute later, Hardy struck again to win it.
North Attleboro is at Taunton on Friday.
Norton 1, Bellingham 1
BELLINGHAM — Lily Newell headed home a shot off a corner kick from Shaylee Owens with two minutes left to play to earn the Lancers the tie.
Norton (6-2-5) travels to Medway Tuesday.
Fairhaven 3, Seekonk 0
FAIRHAVEN — Seekonk senior keeper Lauren Calabro collected 16 saves to keep the Warriors within striking distance in their loss.
Seekonk (5-6-1) hosts Old Rochester Regional on Saturday
Diman Voke 2, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — Tri-County scored once in each half, but allowed two second-half goals to Diman in the Cougars’ draw at home.
Lillian Bergan’s score, assisted by Gabby Dergham, was volleyed into the net off a Dergham corner kick.
After two goals from Diman, the Cougars got a goal off the foot of Dergham, who took a shot from 30 yards out to get it past the keeper’s reach.
Tri-County (7-6-1) is at Old Colony on Friday.