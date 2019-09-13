STOUGHTON — Briley Harnois scored a hat trick while the Bombardiers notched five second-half goals and goalkeeper Ashley Macia came off of the line to score a goal as the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team won a wild 7-3 decision over Stoughton High Friday in a Hockomock League match.
The Bombardiers faced a 3-2 halftime deficit after Stoughton converted a late first-half corner kick, but AHS tallied three goals within a six-minute span, all within the first 10 minutes of the second half to take control. Harnois (at 42 from Bella Salviati), Salviati (at 46 from Harnois) and Harnois again (at 48 from Julia Reyes and Salviati) tallied for the Bombardiers to create a 5-3 margin.
Macia scored at 63 from Jolie Casali and Cassandra Stuger (at 75 from Victoria Alves) finished off the second-half spree for AHS (2-1).
Harnois gave AHS the lead in the third minute, but Stoughton tied the match and took the lead at 16 on a penalty kick. Katherine Dennehy tied the match at 2-2 for AHS, knocking in a rebound of a Casali drive. Freshman Alex Campbell took over in goal for AHS at halftime and blanked the Black Knights in the second half.
Attleboro hosts Oliver Ames Tuesday.
Foxboro 9, Taunton 0
FOXBORO — Sophomore midfielder Kailee McCabe netted three goals and teammate Jordyn Collins scored twice as Foxboro collected four first-half tallies in the Hockomock League victory.
Olivia Nicholson, Katelyn Mollica, Caroline Rongione and Reagan Buckley added solo goals for the unbeaten Warriors (3-0), who host Milford on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 1, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Junior Lindsey Moskal scored the lone goal of the Eastern Athletic Conference match in the 12th minute as the Shamrocks won a tussle of league powers, Bishop Feehan’s third win in four days.
The unbeaten (5-0) Shamrocks had the better run of play as Maddie Brecker and Amelia Hohos combined on the shutout, benefitting from the play of center backs Ashley Kelly and Annie Pearl. The Shamrocks host Norwell on Monday.
King Philip 5, Milford 1
MILFORD — Junior Jen Montville tallied twice during the first half of play in leading the unbeaten (4-0) Warriors past the Scarlet Hawks in the Hockomock League match. Montville scored the match-winner for KP, breaking a 1-1 deadlock, in the eighth minute with Chloe Layne assisting. Then she created a two-goal lead for KP in the 12th minute with an assist from Avery Snead.
Snead converted a cross from Layne with a header in the second minute to put KP in front. Layne (at 61 from Ally Stanton on a through ball) and Stanton (at 72 off of a Makayla Griffin corner kick) also tallied during the second half for the Warriors. KP next hosts Taunton Monday.
Oliver Ames 4, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Oliver Ames scored a trio of first half goals to trump the Big Red in the Hockomock League match. Olivia Wills finished off a cross from Alex Moulson in the second half for the North goal.
The Rocketeers nearly took the lead at the two-minute mark as Moulson rung the cross bar. Summer Doherty and Lydia Hershey played well in the back while Lily Adams and Caroline Ferrin played well in midfield. North (2-1) travels to Sharon Tuesday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 6, Wareham 0
WAREHAM — Caitlin Morgado scored a trio of second half goals, three of the five that D-R scored after intermission in winning the South Coast Conference match.
Julia Tavares scored first for the 4-0 Falcons in the 10th minute. Angel-April Correia and Margaret Saxon also scored second-half goals for D-R, while Meg Reed made three saves for the shutout. The Falcons next visit Somerset Berkley Monday.
Seekonk 4, Carver 2
SEEKONK — Lauren Couitt scored twice, creating a two-goal lead for the Warriors in the 36th minute of the non-league match and then scoring again in the second half.
Mia DiBiase put Seekonk (3-2) ahead in the eighth minute and Morgan Sylvestre created a two-goal lead in the 15th minute. The Warriors next visit Greater New Bedford Voke Monday.
Bristol-Plymouth 2, Tri-County 1
FRANKLIN — The Craftsmen tallied the tying goal just before halftime and then scored early in the second half to win the Mayflower League match. Julia Hutchinson put Tri-County into the lead. The Cougars (1-3) next host Holbrook Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.