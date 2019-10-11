NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Mansfield High girls’ soccer team continued its quest for an MIAA Tournament berth by topping North Attleboro High 1-0 in a Hockomock League match Friday.
The Hornets (5-4-3) gained the lead in the 23rd minute on an alert play by freshman striker Avery Hawthorne, banging a loose ball rebound into the back of the North net from the left side following senior midfielder Lauren Hobaica’s line drive from 20 yards out that North Attleboro goalie Regan Fein knocked down.
“We moved the ball alright, considering the wind and rain,” Mansfield High coach Kevin Young said.
North Attleboro (3-7-1) had a chance to take the lead in the 17th minute on a direct kick off the right side by senior captain Alex Moulson. Then the Rocketeers had two chances to gain the equalizer on Moulson corner kicks at 33 and at 40 minutes — the initial chance knocked down by Hornet goalie Olivia Salisbury (four saves) and the latter a ball played out of the right corner that Hawthorne cleared.
Mansfield was unable to create more separation as Fein (eight saves) made two terrific point blank saves on second half shots off the foot of Hawthorne.
Mansfield returns to action Tuesday at Attleboro High, while North visits Stoughton.
