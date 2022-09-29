HOLLISTON — The Norton High girls soccer team had its five-game winning streak snapped as it came up just short on the road Thursday night, losing 4-2 to Holliston High.
Norton (5-2-2) held a 2-1 lead for most of the first half, but two quick scores from Holliston late in the half and early in the second half led to the momentum shifting away form the Lancers.
Kyla leahy (assisted by Cam Doyle) and Lily Newell (unassisted) scored for Norton.
Norton head coach Meagan Elliott credited strong play from midfield and her keeper in a game where they had good possession, but was unlucky in front of the goal.
“Zoe Santos had an outstanding game in the midfield for us,” Elliot said. “Despite the score, our keeper Kaylin Hebert had an incredible game as well. Overall we played well and had some very good possession, especially in the final third, but could not capitalize today. Tough loss, but good game to learn and grow from.”
Norton plays Monday, hosting Hopkinton.
Tri-County 3, Bristol-Plymouth 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars got three goals, two from Noelle Kennedy, to pull out the win.
T-C trailed 1-0 at the half before getting its three scores, the first from Kennedy off a cross by Gabby Dergham, which found Kennedy waiting. The second goal for TC followed another Bristol-Plymouth and came from Sabra Flanagan, which was created when Kennedy crossed the ball from right to left, leading to Flanagan heading the ball into the upper far left corner to tie the game up at 2-2.
The winning goal was the second of the game by Kennedy, assisted by Flanagan. Flanagan’s lob to Kennedy from midfield resulted in a Kennedy header that found the back of the net, just out ofn the goal keeper’s reach.
Abby MacDonald made eight saves in the win. Tri-County, which led in corner kicks at 4-1, visits Hopedale Friday.