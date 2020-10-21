ATTLEBORO -- The Mansfield High girls' soccer team scored its first shutout of the season, collecting three points over two matches with Attleboro High.
With the Hornets' 2-0 blanking of the Bombardiers Wednesday at Tozier-Cassidy Field, Mansfield had allowed one goal to Attleboro over 160 minutes of the home-and-away Hockomock League series over three days.
"We're getting better every game, that's the key," Mansfield High coach Kevin Smith said of his Hornets, who had tied the Bombardiers 1-1 in their previous meeting.
Mansfield senior midfielder Cathryn Cooney labeled goals off of the left flank to the far right post in the 25th and 31st minutes of the match, both in the second quarter, to put the Hornets (2-2-2) in front.
At the other end of the field, sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury (seven saves) blanked the Bombardiers through the first three quarters, while senior Kelsey Hubler (three saves) took over in the fourth quarter to preserve the clean sheet.
"We didn't give them many (scoring) opportunities Monday either," Smith noted of his defensive back line with Anna Darlington, Kara Santos, Maria Sevastos and Kayla Doherty not allowing Attleboro much free space inside the penalty box area.
"These kids lost the spring — track and lacrosse and softball," "Smith said of the coronavirus circumstances last school year. "They just want to play, we want to be able to compete with anybody."
Cooney perfectly drilled a direct kick from atop the penalty box area on the left side five minutes into the second quarter to put the Hornets in front. Six minutes later from virtually the same angle, Cooney let loose another hard drive, once again to the far low right corner of the Bombardier net.
"That second quarter, they (Mansfield) took advantage," AHS coach Steve Santos said of the Hornets' two goals catching the Bombardier defense out of position. "Once they scored that goal on the free kick, that kind of deflated the team a little bit and then we gave up a soft goal on the second one.
"Against a team like Mansfield, that makes it tough (to recover)," Santos added. "They're just going to play solid in the back, they're looking to clear and not give you any chances, give you anything."
The Hornets, who packed in six or seven players as a defensive back wall in the fourth quarter. responded to the challenge of defending the Bombardiers' playmaking trio of Briley Harnois, Jessica Gates and Bella Salviati.
In the first quarter, Salisbury took away a long ball drive by Emily Dunlea in the 13th minute and a drive by Gates in the 20th minute.
In the first minute of the second quarter, Harnois dribbled the ball and unleashed a rocket of a 25-yard shot, and another on a direct kick in the second minute.
In the third quarter, Sevastos took away a potential solo breakaway by fleet-footed Bombardier Cassondra Stuger at 52 minutes. Salisbury made a point-blank save on Harnois from the left side a minute later, took away a loose ball chance by the Bombardier at 57, while taking a direct kick by Eleanor Graber away in the air. Hubler preserved the shutout by stonewalling Harnois on a steal and a point-blank shot to the left post in the 78th minute.
"We didn't execute," Santos said. "We had some free kicks, we had some direct kicks we wish we had back, The execution was one pass off."
Playing for the second time in three days quelled some of the Bombardier speed.
"Today, the warmth and playing with masks, we were gasping a little bit, we were cramping up," Santos said.
The Hornets nearly had a third second quarter goal on a nice exchange from Darlington to Avery Hawthorne in the 40th minute. In the third quarter, sophomore Olivia Homsi created several chances with her hustle, first on a series of passes from Hawthorne to Cooney onto her toe.
Missing three starters and relying on their depth, the Hornets proved to be a step ahead in the second half.
"Attleboro is a good team," Smith said. "They move the ball nicely, in the fourth quarter they were on top of us. We're deeper, that's what helps us. It's nice that we have the depth to recover."
Attleboro (1-2-1) visits King Philip Monday, while Mansfield travels to Franklin.
