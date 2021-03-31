FRANKLIN — The unbeaten Tri-County Regional High girls’ soccer team played solid to outlast Avon High 2-0 Wednesday in their Mayflower League match.
The Cougars (3-0) took the lead when Noelle Kennedy converted a penalty kick after a handball infraction in the 16th minute of the match. Freshman Gabriella Dergham found the back of the net in the second half in the 58th minute, with Rebekah Gable assisting.
The Cougars return to action Tuesday against Blue Hills.
