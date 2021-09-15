ATTLEBORO — Goals were nullified and yellow cards were distributed, but finally the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team won a donnybrook of a rivalry game with North Attleboro High at Tozier-Cassidy Field Wednesday.
A goal by senior Emily Khang in the 64th minute of play proved the difference as the Bombardiers came away with a 1-0 shutout of the Rocketeers
Beth Alves addressed a corner kick, sending the ball into the penalty box area where Allison Haigh got her head on it. Khang was able to redirect the ball in the crash of bodies in front of the North net for the lone goal of the match.
The Bombardiers thought that they had scored earlier in the session, but the officials waved it off due to the ball glancing off one of the officials.
North had an early-second half goal nullified by an apparent offside infraction, then had a potential penalty kick waved off after a foul inside the penalty box area.
Maddie Ferren totaled eight saves in goal for North (1-2), while repeatedly taking away AHS threats on through balls. Alexis Campbell also had eight saves for the Bombardiers (2-2), aided by the defensive work of Olivia Calderone and Alves.
Attleboro takes on Milford Monday, while North has a non-league match with Braintree Friday.
Foxboro 5, Mansfield 2
ATTLEBORO — The Warriors tallied three goals in the first half, two by Kailee McCabe, in ruining the Hornets’ upset plans in the Hockomock League match.
McCabe set up Erin Foley for Foxboro’s go-ahead goal and then netted the Warriors’ second (from Jordan Carman) and third goals.
Carman and Neve Taylor scored second-half goals to give Foxboro a 5-1 lead.
Kara Santos put the Hornets (2-1) on the scoreboard early in the second half off of a Gabby Smith corner kick. However, Mansfield didn’t score again until Katie Miller converted a penalty kick.
Maddie Maher blanked Mansfield in goal through the first half, while Alexis Sougaris took over in the second half.
Mansfield meets King Philip Monday, while Foxboro takes on North Attleboro Monday.
King Philip 8, Stoughton 0
STOUGHTON — Junior Ella Pisani scored four goals, three during the first half as the Warriors improved to 3-0. Pisani scored first half goals at 1:17 (from Grace Lawler), at 3:19 (from Brooke Mullins) and at 5:37 (from Mullins) as KP gained a 5-0 lead at the half.
Paulina Baczkowski (at 30, from Mikayla Thompson) and Rachel DeFlaminis (at 33:23 from Baczkowski) also scored in the first half for the Warriors. Dani Lomuscio and Heidi Lawrence added second half goals for KP, which hosts Bishop Feehan Friday.
Norton 0, Dedham 0
NORTON — The Lancers played their best 80-minute match of the season so far in a Tri-Valley League draw with the Marauders. Kaylin Hebert totaled eight saves in goal for Norton (2-1-1). The Lancers had 12 shots and five corner kicks. Norton hosts Milford Thursday.
Bishop Feehan 9, Archbishop Williams 0
ATTLEBORO — Senior Kaitryn Franchino scored three goals, while both Gabby Gjoni and Liz Mccormick tallied twice as the Shamrocks won the Catholic Central League match. The Shamrocks led 4-0 at halftime.
The Shamrocks posed a shutout by using three goalies who combined for four saves. The Shamrocks have non-league match at King Philip Friday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Fairhaven 2
FAIRHAVEN — Caitlin Morgado converted a penalty kick after a handball infraction in the 66th minutes as the Falcons won their South Coast Conference season opener.
D-R took the lead in the 11th minute, surrendered a pair of goals within a two-minute span midway through the first half to the Blue Devils and then tied the scored two minutes later.
Carleigh Hall put D-R in front in the 11th minute, while Lexi Menezes knotted the match at 2-2 in the 26th minute. The Falcons host Seekonk Friday.
Seekonk 7, Wareham 0
SEEKONK — Morgan Sylvestre talled four goals, three during the second half as the Warriors presented new head coach Joe Dutra with his first victory. Lauren Couitt netted two goals for Seekonk, while Emily Chin had one goal.
Warrior goalie Lauren Calabro had to make just three saves for the shutout. The Warriors (1-1) visit Dighton-Rehoboth Friday.
