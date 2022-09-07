HINGHAM — The King Philip Regional girls soccer team settled for a 1-1 draw with Hingham High on Wednesday in their season openers.
Eilish McGowen scored with 15 minutes to go in the game for the Warriors, scoring from 35 yards out on an assist by Ella Pisani off a cross.
“This was a great start for our team,” King Philip head coach Gary Pichel said of tying Hingham, which was No. 1 in the preseason rankings. “It was a fast- paced, back-and-forth game for 80 minutes.”
King Philip (0-0-1) hosts Stoughton on Friday.
Bishop Feehan 2, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Shamrocks had goals from Brooke Kennedy (assist from Maddie Eddy) and Kileigh Gorman (assisted by Sydney Kofton). On defense, Caitlin Kelley and Amanda Peck played strong to prevent the Hornets’ counter-attack.
Bishop Feehan controlled play in the first half, but missed a couple scoring opportunities. The Shamrocks (1-0) host North Kingstown Saturday at noon. Mansfield (0-1) plays Friday at Attleboro.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Somerset Berkley 0
SOMERSET — The Falcons opened the season with a win, scoring their first goal in the final minute of the first half off of Tasha Ponte’s diving header (assisted by Cailee Leonard).
Dighton-Rehoboth controlled much of the game the rest of the way, getting another goal in the 60th minute from Lil Nees from outside of 18 yards. Alexis Leonard was credited with the assist on Nees’ score.
Haleigh Kelley recorded the shutout win with 12 saves.
Norton 2, Milford 2
MILFORD — Scoring for Norton in the draw were Annah Hickey (in the seventh minute) and Cam Doyle (in the 37th minute).
Kaylin Hebert played well in net to help keep the game even. Norton (0-0-1) plays again on Friday, hosting Medway.