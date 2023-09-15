WRENTHAM — King Philip Regional High girls soccer coach Gary Pichel notched his 250th career win for the Warriors as they shut out Oliver Ames 4-0 on Friday.
The Warriors were led by two goals from Heidi Lawrence, who also added an assist. Eilish McGowen and Mikayla Thompson both had goals. Thompson also had an assist.
In net to preserve the clean sheet was Lauren O’Bara for King Philip. The Warriors (3-0) play at Attleboro on Tuesday.
Franklin 2, Foxboro 0
FRANKLIN — The Panthers scored a pair of second-half goals after the Warriors had kept the game scoreless through the first 40 minutes.
Allie Sougaris was key in goal to keep Foxboro within reach while the midfield of Erin Foley and Caroline Power controlled pace for Chloe Ostis and Morgan Riley on offense.
Foxboro (1-3) returns to the pitch on Tuesday, hosting Sharon.
Stoughton 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers had an early goal in the 14th minute from Jordyn Riley off an assist from Jamie Davies, but was unable to hang on to the lead.
Stoughton answered in the 24th minute and scored again in the 35th minute to take the lead. Stoughton added to its lead In the 56th minute, making it 3-1.
Davies netted a penalty kick with 17 minutes left in regulation to end Attleboro’s scoring.
Attleboro (1-3) plays on Tuesday, hosting King Philip.
Norton 3, Millis 1
MILLIS — Norton earned a win over Millis on the road as the Lancers got goals from three different scorers.
Millis scored inside the five-minute mark, but the Lancers tied it less than 30 seconds into the second half to make it 1-all after a defensive clear on a Phoebe Gesner score off an Annah Hickey assist. The Lancers took the lead 15 minutes later, working out of the back to Gesner, who found Hickey for the goal.
Two minutes later, Hickey floated the ball to Zoe Santos, who beat her defender to put the ball in for the final score.
“We worked the ball and kept in their half for a majority of the rest of the game, particularly in the second half, only allowing five shots on goal in total,” Norton head coach Meagan Elliot said.
“Our possession and movement today was insane and seamless”
Kaylin Hebert stopped four shots for Norton (2-1-1), which hosts Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday.