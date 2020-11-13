WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team will play for the Hockomock League Cup.
Riding the strength of a third quarter goal by senior Jenny Montville and the goalkeeping of senior Emma Glaser, the Warriors upended North Attleboro High 1-0 Friday at Macktaz Field in a Hockomock Cup series semifinal match.
King Philip (7-4-2) awaits the winner of Saturday’s Attleboro match at Oliver Ames to determine its opponent in the championship match, likely to be played Tuesday or Wednesday.
“Both teams handled the slickness well and the goalkeepers adjusted well,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said.
“The match was typical of our season, we limit teams to one goal,” North Attleboro coach Bill Wallace said of the Rocketeers playing defense well enough, but being unable to create enough scoring chances.
Glaser made eight saves, securing the victory for King Philip in the second quarter by taking a ball punched over her by North Attleboro senior Ari Rice. With the ball behind her, Glaser reached back and took the ball off of the goal line.
“North plays very good defense, but our defense held up well,” Pichel said.
Montville scored the lone goal of the match out of a scramble in front of Rocketeers’ goalie Kaylah Seavey (six saves). The ball was played into the box by Ella Pisani where Montville found enough space to connect for the match-winner.
Midfielders Ava Tormey and Pisani, along with senior defender Kiera Lindmark, did not allow North many scoring chances while midfielder Clara Giuliano guided the Rocketeers’ attack.
“We pressured, but we couldn’t find the back of the net,” Pichel said.
While King Philip prepares for its league title match, North Attleboro visits Attleboro in the annual Blue-Red Cup series Monday at 4:45 p.m. at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.