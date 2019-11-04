WRENTHAM — For 40 minutes, no one has challenged the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team like the Harbormen of Hingham High did on Monday.
Not only did Hingham stun the Warriors by taking the lead in the 13th minute of the MIAA Div. 1 South Sectional first-round match at Macktaz Field, but the Harbormen’s two goals by halftime were just one shy of the entire total of goals allowed by King Philip through 18 matches this season.
Then a slight adjustment in tactical schemes, a mindset of desperation and the touch of Chloe Layne propelled King Philip to a 6-2 victory.
Coach Gary Pichel and the Warriors wish it were that simple the rest of the way as King Philip scored four goals over the final 10 minutes of the match, turning a nail-biter into a rout.
Layne scored the second, fourth and sixth goals of the match for top-seeded KP (19-0), while setting up the Warriors’ tying goal in the first half and Avery Snead’s goal in the 72nd minute.
“Once we got that third goal, we went to a 4-5-1, so that we could control the midfield even more so and push forward and make some stuff happen” Pichel said of senior midfielder Jenna Hitchen scoring the match-winner at 72 minutes on a rebound off of a Layne corner kick from the right side.
Junior Jenn Montville tied the match at 1-1 for KP in the 14th minute with a shot from the right flank off of the left post on a through ball played in by Layne.
Layne put KP into the lead at 22 minutes off a rebound of her own header off of the Hingham crossbar after Kiera Lindmark had sent the ball in on goal from the right side.
“At halftime, we talked about, was this the way that we want to end our season,” Pichel said of a potential loss.
Hingham had taken the lead on a 35-yard direct kick by Kate Dalimonte and then knotted the score at at 2-2 in the 37th minute when Taylor Aymar banged in a rebound of a Dalimonte drive out of a loose ball scramble.
“They decided that they were going to try and own that midfield,” Pichel said of Hingham playing the Warriors to a standoff in challenges and 50-50 balls through the first half. “We’re going to try to go over the top and bypass the midfield and see if we can do anything.
“Even that was tough, I don’t know why because the girls are pretty good from the back sending it over the top and not too far. We wanted to put more shots on the keeper.”
Hitchen regained the lead for KP with less than 10 minutes to be played, after having a point-blank chance denied in the 47th minute.
Then Layne stole the ball just beyond midfield and defied the Hingham defense to stop her, scoring on a 1-on-1 breakaway at 71. Layne then neatly fed Layne for a 20-yard drive and goal No. 5 for KP at 72. And in the final minute of the match, Layne uncorked a drive off of the right wing to close out the avalanche.
“They (Hingham) came in with a lot more energy than we had,” Pichel said, the win sending KP into a quarterfinal round match at home against Oliver Ames. “We just can’t sit there and say we’re going to ride this thing out. We needed a lot more energy on our turf, we needed to take it to them.”
