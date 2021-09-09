WRENTHAM — Sophomore striker Heidi Lawrence delivered the winning goal in the eighth minute and junior captain Ella Pisani labeled a direct kick into the back of the net in second half, enabling the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team to prevail 2-0 over Foxboro High Thursday in the Hockomock League season-opener for both teams at Macktaz Field.
But it was a pair of first-time varsity starters, junior Lauren Casper in goal and freshman Dani Lomuscio as a defensive stopper, who enabled King Philip to prevail in the clash of Hockomock heavyweights.
Casper totaled eight saves, denying Foxboro on a trio of corner kicks and no less than a half-dozen quality scoring chances.
And it was Lomuscio who tailored her defensive profile in shadowing Foxboro’s prime time scoring threat Kailee McCabe from the opening to the final whistle.
“We just couldn’t get anything on net,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of her Warriors just not being able to square up for strong shots or create traffic inside the penalty box.
“KP did a good job of defensively and they did a good job shutting Kailee (McCabe) down,” Stalcup added. “We wanted to start off the season with a win, it was a tough one to lose.”
Lawrence put KP in front with a header on the goal line, finishing off a corner kick taken from the left side by senior captain Paulina Baczkowski. The initial ball into the box bounced around and into the air where Lawrence, with her back to Foxboro goalie Maddie Maher. was able to steer it just under the crossbar.
The Warriors madeit a two-goal edge after a Foxboro handball infraction outside of the penalty box area 14 minutes into the second half. Pisani strode confidently to the ball and blasted it to the top right corner of the Foxboro net.
Pisani created a trio of scoring chances late in the first half for KP, unleashing a drive off the left wing in the 38th minute that Maher denied. Then Pisani smacked back-to-back drives off of the right flank in the 39th and 40th minutes that once again Maher alertly protected the Foxboro net.
But, it was what that was occurring on KP turf in front of Casper that held Foxboro at bay. The Warriors’ defensive backline of junior Grace Lawler, sophomore Alyssa Legere along with fleet-footed freshmen Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn and Mikayla Thompson that proved to be resolute in preventing Foxboro from getting on the scoreboard.
Jordan Carman had a strong pressure and a strong shot wide right at 19 and a drive off of the right side at 39; Meghan Burke created a chance inside the box at 24; McCabe had a direct kick at 28 and two corner kicks at 40; Neve Taylor nearly finished off a one-timer of a shot at the goalpost at 30.
That trend continued during the second half for Foxboro as Erin Foley created a chance in the 43rd minute; Lauren Miley forced Casper to make a testing save at 54; and McCabe let loose a drive atop the penalty box area at 72.
“Not bad for a first game,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said “We were really pressing them hard too.
“Our backline is fantastic and Casper made all the saves that she had to make, she did very, very well,” he added. “And Dani (Lomuscio), just a freshman shutting down Kailee (McCabe) was fantastic.”
King Philip resumes action Monday at home against Taunton, while Foxboro returns its home pitch at the Sam Berns Field for its home season debut, a non-league match with Walpole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.