WRENTHAM — With Avery Snead, Jenna Hitchen and Ava Tormey patrolling the midfield, the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team took a 2-0 victory over Franklin High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
“We really owned the midfield, we had the better run of play,” KP coach Gary Pichel said.
The Warriors (14-0) held a 2-0 lead by halftime and rode the 12th shutout of the season by Taylor Butler in goal. Senior Makayla Griffin, who took all of KP’s corner kicks from the right side, set up both goals.
Butler made only five long-ball saves.
Chloe Layne scored the go-ahead goal for KP at 21:13 of the first half, flicking a header off of Griffin’s ball out of the right corner. Four minutes later, Snead labeled a header for the back of the Panther net off of a Griffin set piece.
The Warriors resume Hockomock League action Friday at Taunton.
Seekonk 2, Fairhaven 0
SEEKONK — Charlotte Drainville set up the go-ahead goal by Emily Chin and then netted the Warriors’ second goal, both within the final five minutes of the match.
Madison Julien, the Seekonk goalie, totaled three saves as the Warriors owned a 20-3 advantage in shots. Chin scored the Warriors’ go-ahead goal in the 75th minute, while Drainville tallied in the 77th minute. Seekonk hosts New Bedford Saturday at 6 p.m.
Tri-County 1, Southeastern Reg. 1
EASTON — Julia Hutchinson put the Cougars into the lead in the 15th minute of the Mayflower League match, but Tri-County was unable to score again and had to settle for a tie.
The Cougars had 12 shots. Tri-County (5-4-5) hosts Old Colony Friday.
