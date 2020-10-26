WRENTHAM -- King Philip Regional High goalie Emma Glaser blanked Attleboro High for 70-plus minutes in their girls soccer match Monday, while Jen Montville and Kiera Lindmark scored first half goals within 18 minutes of each other as the Warriors held off the Bombardiers 2-1 to take the Hockomock League match.
Briley Harnois unleashed a 30-yard free kick for Attleboro's lone goal in the 73rd minute.
Glaser had seven saves while Harnois hit the crossbar in the first half and teammate Emily Dunlea rifled a shot off of the bar in the second half.
King Philip defender Paige Varvarigos and Lindmark at midfield held off Attleboro's Bella Salviati, Jessica Gates and Cassondra Stuger.
Montville put KP (5-2) in front in the 16th minute with Ava Tormey assisting. In the 34th minute, Lindmark made it a two-goal lead for the Warriors on a cross from Ella Pisani. Lexi Campbell (10 saves) sparkled on the goal line for AHS (1-3-1), taking away a trio of strong KP second half pressures.
Mansfield 1, Franklin 0
FRANKLIN -- Freshman Carly Devine's first varsity career goal proved to be golden as the Hornets stunned Franklin in the Hockomock League match. Devine scored in the 66th minute of the match, finishing off a drive off of the left wing by Tarynn Smith.
Olivia Salisbury tended goal in the first quarter and second half for the Hornets (3-2-2), while Kelsey Hubler guarded the goal and blanked Franklin in the second quarter.
The Panthers put sustained pressure on Mansfield over the final 10 minutes of the first half and throughout the third quarter, but the Hornets defended well as a team to keep the match scoreless. Mansfield will host Franklin Wednesday.
