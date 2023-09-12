WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls soccer team took down Hockomock League foe Franklin High 2-1 on Tuesday.
The Warriors got on the board in the first half with their first of two goals, scoring just inside the 30th minute with an Ally Pochay score from 30 yards out.
King Philip extended its lead on a goal off a Heidi Lawrence feed to Makayla Thompson, who tuckled the ball into the far post at the 34th minute to send KP into the break with insurance.
King Philip (2-0) plays Friday at home against Oliver Ames.
Attleboro 4, Milford 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers broke open a 1-all tie early in the second half with three unanswered goals down the stretch to win.
The Bombardiers took a 1-0 lead in the first half on a Davies goal, assisted by Tatum O’Brien. Milford tied in on a free kick header in the 47th minute of the second half before O’Brien scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal in the 60th minute, assisted by Jordyn Riley. The tandem got together again three minutes later, with O’Brien making it 3-1.
Five minutes after O’Brien’s secondgoal, O’Brien fed Jamie Davies for a far-post score to bring the difference to 4-1 for Attleboro.
Goaltender Ciara O’Driscoll, who made seven saves, posted her first varsity win.
Attleboro (1-2) hosts Stoughton Friday.
Bishop Feehan 6, Nauset Regional 0
ATTLEBORO — Maddie Eddy scored twice in the win for Bishop Feehan.
Ava Graham, Neve Taylor, Kileigh Gorman and Amanda Peck each scored once.
Bishop Feehan (2-0) hosts St. Mary’s of Lynn on Thursday.