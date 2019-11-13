HANSON — Take it from Needham High girls’ soccer coach Carl Tabarelli — unless you can somehow find a way to corral the playmaking skills of Chloe Layne and the ball-striking skills of Avery Snead, your chances are virtually nil at beating the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team this season.
“They’re a senior team, they have all their studs — that tandem is a tough tandem,” Tabarelli said after Snead delivered two goals, while Layne scored once and set up two goals as the unbeaten Warriors trumped the Rockets 4-1 Wednesday in the semifinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
Layne’s 26th goal of the season gave KP (20-0) a 1-0 lead in the 19th minute, while Snead scored goals in the 25th and 27th minutes, her 21st and 22nd scores of the season.
“We’ve played some tough teams in the Bay State Conference, but those two together, they do things! They play with a lot of experience,” said Tabarelli, whose Rockets delivered a goal in the 32nd minute on a rebound of a direct kick and had relatively few, if any, other true scoring chances.
In the 80th minute of the match, junior Kiera Lindmark delivered goal No. 4 for KP into the back of the Needham net, smacking a loose ball that Layne had sent into the left post which the Rocket goalkeeper dropped.
Layne and Snead combined on a patented textbook pass and shoot sequence to put the Warriors in front. Snead, a future PC Friar, sent a one-touch pass in from the midfield stripe to Layne, a future Hartford Hawk, who took on a pair of Rocket defenders and scored on a partial breakaway with a shot to the lower right corner.
Layne returned the favor six minutes later with a cross out of the left flank to Snead, who headed the ball home to the right side of the Rockets’ net.
Two minutes later at 27 minutes, Snead deftly finished off the fourth of five first-half corner kicks by senior captain Makayla Griffin out of the left corner.
“The kids don’t let up for a second, they just keep coming,” Kubg Philip coach Gary Pichel said of the transition out of the backline by Olivia Berry and Griffin, and the chemistry between Ally Stanton, Layne and Snead. “These kids always have plenty of energy.”
With King Philip scoring a trio of goals within an eight-minute mark midway through the first half, “we had plenty of opportunities, I wish that we would have converted more,” Pichel said. “It would have justified all the hard work, all the action that we put into it.”
The victory sends top-seeded KP into Saturday’s title tilt at Hingham High against No. 2 seed Bishop Feehan High in a noontime kickoff.
“That’s what Coach (Tabarelli) was saying, we were all over them all the time,” Pichel said of the Warriors’ relentless pressuring of the ball to gain possession and relentless pressuring the Needham defense, resulting in 12 first half shots, 14 second half shots.
Needham ruined the shutout bid of KP senior netminder Taylor Butler (five saves) with eight minutes left in the first half as Sam Scully banked in a rebound of a Madeline Ledbury’s direct kick which caromed off of the crossbar.
Griffin launched corner kicks for KP at 14, 18, 22, 27 and 28 minutes of the first half, while a long ball by Stanton at 42 minutes, a Shandley one-touch chance at 43, a Layne steal at 44 and a blast wide at 49 along with a pair of sure-footed socks of the ball by Snead could have lit up the O’Brien Field scoreboard more.
“The center of the pitch, with Ally Stanton, we owned pretty well, she was outstanding,” Pichel said. “And Makenzie (Shandley) did very well,” Pichel added. “Jenna Hitchen came up big on the left side and of course Chloe and Avery putting on their clinic out there.”
