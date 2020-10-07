WRENTHAM — The quick-striking Warriors of King Philip Regional High notched a pair of goals in the final two minutes of the first half to dismiss Mansfield High’s upset bid for a 2-1 victory in their Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field Wednesday.
Ella Pisani tallied the tying goal in the 38th minute and set up Jen Montville’s 25-yard blast for the match-winner in the 39th minute as the Warriors won their season debut.
“Both teams were feeling each other out, and with the new rules, it’s a little topsy-turvy,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said of the pace of play through the initial 40 minutes.
The Hornets struck first as Sarah Sacco put Mansfield in front in the 33rd minute off a cross from Anna Darlington. King Philip goalie Emma Glaser then took every through ball and cross sent her way in the second half by Mansfield.
“Unfortunately, we made a few mistakes and gave them the ball back,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of KP creating two turnovers into goals. “KP played some very strong defense and we couldn’t get that last final touch.”
Pisani scored the equalizer on a 10-yard shot out of a scramble of plays with Ava Tormey assisting. On King Philip’s next attack, Pisani spotted a ball to Montville, who delivered a blast from the left side into the top right corner of the Mansfield net.
“I have a brand new team out there and we got a little better in the second half,” Pichel said.
The Warriors and Hornets have a rematch Friday in Mansfield at 3:45 p.m.
