WRENTHAM — Bring on the Shamrocks!
The King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team set itself up for an MIAA Division 1 Tournament match at No. 2 seed Bishop Feehan High with a 2-1 victory over Westford Academy Saturday at Macktaz Field.
Sophomore Heidi Lawrence factored in two goals as the No. 15 seed Warriors (12-6-1) earned a visit to the Shamrocks’ McGrath Stadium for a 6 p.m. match Tuesday.
“The girls weren’t nervous at all,” KP coach Gary Pichel said of the Warriors’ opening-round match with a young roster. None of the current seniors on the roster were on the field when KP lost an MIAA Division 1 State semifinal round match to Westford three years ago.
Freshman Dani Lomusco scored the match-winning goal for KP early in the second half, finishing a cross out of the left side by Lawrence.
Lawrence twice put KP into the lead with the go-ahead goal in the 29th minute on a long ball played into the penalty box area by central defender Grace Lawler. Lawrence drilled a shot to the top right corner. Westford tied it within a minute as a ball bounced off of the crossbar and across the goal line.
Lauren Casper, the KP goalkeeper, faced some eight long ball shots and two corner kicks. The Warriors received strong work out of the defensive backline by sophomore Rylie Wesley and freshman Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn.
The Warriors launched 16 shots and had two corner kicks.
“We definitely had the better run of play and Grace (Lawler) neutralized their quick forwards with her speed,” Pichel said.
Norton 1, Apponequet 0
LAKEVILLE – The Lancers continued their strong second half of the season by trumping the Lakers in the opening round of the Division 3 Tournament Saturday.
Zoey Santos delivered the match-winner for No. 21 seed Norton (9-6-5) in the 22nd minute with a one-time volley off of a free kick by Makenzie McDevitt.
“The girls were not nervous at all playing on the road,” Norton coach Meg Elliott said.
Norton next visits No. 6 seed Belchertown for a 6 p.m. match Tuesday.
Lancer midfielder Lily Newell sparked the Lancers in the midfield offensively and defensively.
Norton had 14 shots along with three corner kicks.
Lancer goalie Kaylin Hebert made four saves in for the shutout behind Newell and central defender Meg Cross.
Foxboro 1, Cardinal Spellman 0
FOXBORO – On the strength of senior striker Kailee McCabe’s 32nd goal of the season in the final minute of the first half, the No. 2 seede Warriors prevailed Sunday at Sam Berns Field in the first round of the Division 3 Tournament.
“We should have had more (goals), it was too close for comfort,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup sai.
The Warriors dominated possession and pace, but had to hold off the Cardinals’ strong flurry over the final 15 minutes of the match.
Foxboro (14-1-4) extended its unbeaten skein to 18 matches since a season-opening setback to King Philip and will now host No. 15 seed Newburyport Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.
McCabe scored the lone goal of the match on a free kick from atop the penalty box to the lower left corner of the Cardinal Spellman net.
Warrior sophomore goalkeeper Ally Sougaris (five saves) and senior defender Kylie O’Keefe were admirable in denying the Cardinals of several testing pressures.
Foxboro had 16 shots, but had difficulty finishing off chances as the Cardinals loaded the penalty box area with six defenders.
“We were prepared for that, teams have done that to us all season and marked Kailee (McCabe),” Stalcup said. “We just needed that one extra goal because in a one goal match anything can happen.”
Danvers 1, North Attleboro 0 (SO)
DANVERS – Goalkeeper Maddie Ferrin and the heart of the Rocketeers’ defense, Summer Doherty and Haley Sinacola, kept the Rocketeers in contention the an MIAA Division 2 Tournament victory, but Danvers scored on its first four chances in the shootout, while North (8-10-2) was able to connect just once.
Brayden Rice belted a drive off of the Danvers goalpost during the first half, while North Attleboro created six corner kicks and a handful of strong chances off of Sinacola free kicks.
North Attleboro’s leading scorer Steph McKenna and Emma Pratt tested the No. 5 seed Danvers defense for several strong attacks. Ferrin finished with 10 saves, including a handful that preserved the scoreless match.
“They (Danvers, 14-2-3) were fast,” North coach Bill Wallace. “Our defense played great, they did a good job of neutralizing that speed.”
Natick 4, Attleboro 0
NATICK – No. 6 seeded Natick (12-1-5) scored pairs of goals in each half to derail the Bombardiers’ bid for the MIAA Division 1 Tournament title.
“They had size and strength on us,” AHS coach Steve Santos said. “We battled.”
The Bombardiers’ defensive back line, led by junior goalkeeper Lexi Campbell (12 saves) kept Natick scoreless for the first 25 minutes of the match.
“We just weren’t able to create much offense,” Santos said. “Natick was very composed and organized, they brought the match to us.”
Stoneham 1, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
REHOBOTH — Playing without leading scorer Carleigh Hall due to a torn ACL. the Falcons suffered their first setback of the season.
“We weren’t able to get it going,” D-R coach Trish Madsen said of the South Coast Conference champions’ lack of forward motion.
Senior midfielder Caitlin Morgado created the attack, but the Falcons weren’t able to create many chances (three shots, three corner kicks) in the final third of the field.
No. 13 seed D-R (14-1-3) surrendered the go-ahead goal to No. 20 Stoneham (11-4-4) in the first two minutes of the match off of a corner kick.
