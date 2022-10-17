ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High girls soccer team remained undefeated on Monday, shutting out Bishop Stang, 4-0.
Sydney Kofton led the charge for the Shamrocks (14-0) as she collected two goals while Ava Graham and Tea Briggs added the other tallies.
Shamrocks coach Phil Silva pointed to his midfield and its effort as being key in the win.
“Brooke Kennedy continues to a great job in the central of midfield,” Silva said.
The Shamrocks have scored four or more goals in every game except for two so far this season, but Silva was not overlooking his defenders and their performances.
“Caitlin Kelley and Amanda Peck have had terrific seasons in the center of our defense,” Silva said.
Kelley and Peck have headlined a defensive backline that has only allowed two goals all season while the Feehan attack has collected 69 goals.
Izzy Graziano, Mackenzie Feeney, and Briggs all picked up assists for Feehan, which travels to Archbishop Williams on Wednesday for a 6 p.m. match.
Seekonk 1, Somerset Berkley 1
SEEKONK — Sophomore Riley Connell scored the Warriors’ lone goal off a cross to help Seekonk earn the point.
Senior goalkeeper Lauren Calabro played well behind another strong effort by senior Sarah DeMelo in front of her on defense.
Seekonk (5-7-2) heads to Dighton-Rehoboth on Wednesday.