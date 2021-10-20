WRENTHAM — Having taken an 8-0 victory over Milford earlier in the Hockomock League season, the King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team anticipated a walkover in the rematch with the Scarlet Hawks at Macktaz Field Wednesday in the Hockomock League match.
But coming off of a 5-2 loss to Mansfield on Monday, the Warriors were hard-pressed to recharge their motors before taking a 2-0 victory in the Kelley-Rex Division match.
Junior captain Ella Pisani struck for KP’s first goal, the eventual match-winner, midway through the first half on a 25-yard drive, with Sara Harper assisting.
The Warriors generated some two-dozen shots, but had trouble finishing. Not until Harper, a senior forward, scored in the 50th minute, did KP gain a comfortable edge. Kylie Anderson set up the match-winning goal for the Warriors.
Lauren Casper totaled eight saves in goal for KP. “We played well against Mansfield, but we had a little letdown,” KP coach Gary Pichel said of the sluggish first 50 minutes. The Warriors, now 11-4 overall and still in the hunt for the Kelley-Rex Division title, next meet Attleboro Monday.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 1
FRANKLIN — With first place at stake in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, once-beaten Franklin (11-1-2) created a four-point advantage over Mansfield with the victory. The Panthers struck twice for goals within the first 20 minutes of the match and then built a 3-0 edge on an early second-half penalty kick.
Katie Miller scored on a penalty kick for the Hornets (10-4) in the second half to reduce the gap to 4-1. Olivia Salisbury totaled six saves in goal for Mansfield, which next hosts Taunton Monday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 2, Apponequet 1
REHOBOTH — Seniors Carleigh Hall and Samantha Malloy combined talents on both Falcon goals as unbeaten D-R swept the South Coast Conference season series with the Lakers. The Falcons (9-0-3) owned a 1-0 halftime lead and have handed Apponequet both of its losses on the season.
Hall put the Falcons in front in the 11th minute, with Sophie Murdock creating the play and Malloy playing the ball through to Hall.
Malloy gave D-R a two-goal lead in the 50th minute, knocking in a rebound of a Hall shot. The Lakers scored their lone goal in the 58th minute on a penalty kick. D-R beat the Lakers 2-0 earlier in the season.
The Falcon defense, buoyed by goalie Eliana Raposo and staunch defensive work from Caroline Reed, Ella Damon, Sarah Ranley and Taylor Jones, were more most formidable in denying Apponequet a potential game-tying chance over the final 22 minutes.
The Falcons next have a non-league match Friday at Tri-Valley League member Norton.
Seekonk 4, Fairhaven 0
SEEKONK — Senior captain and goalkeeper Maddie Julien recorded her fifth straight shutout with a 21-save performance as the Warriors outlasted the Blue Devils in the South Coast Conference match.
Lauren Couitt scored two goals for the Warriors, including the match-winner in the fifth minute. Lauren Calabro and Emily Chin also scored for Seekonk (10-5), which gained the upper hand on Fairhaven for first place in the SCC’s Small School Division. Seekonk next meets Apponequet Friday.
Foxboro 6, Sharon 0
SHARON — Jordan Carman (two assists) and Neve Taylor each netted a pair of goals as the Warriors stretched their unbeaten streak to 15 matches with the Hockomock League Davenport Division win over the Eagles.
Erin Foley (three assists) and Becca Foley each had a goal for Foxboro (13-1-2), which held a 4-0 halftime lead. The verdict was the fourth straight shutout win for the Warriors, who next have a 6 p.m. kickoff Monday at Oliver Ames.
North Attleboro 0, Canton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers moved within four points of qualifying for the MIAA Tournament after the scoreless stalemate with Canton in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match on Senior Night at Beaupre Field.
North had a first-half goal nullified after the ball hit two posts and skidded along the goal line.
Rocketeer coach Bill Wallace used all 23 players on the roster to gain the point, with senior defender Carly Guertin and junior defender Haley Sinacola playing prominent roles in front of goalie Maddie Ferrin to preserve the shutout. North (6-7-2) next meets Stoughton Monday.
Attleboro 3, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Junior midfielder Emily Dunlea twice set up go-ahead goals for the Bombardiers in a nail-biter of a Hockomock League win. Bethany Alves scored the match-winner for AHS with nine minutes left on a through ball from Dunlea.
Dunlea also created AHS’s second goal, by Jamie Davies in the 23rd minute for a 2-1 margin. Kacey Parker scored just 54 seconds into the match on a partial breakaway for the go-ahead Bombardier goal.
AHS (8-7), which beat the Tigers 4-0 earlier in the season, surrendered the tying goal at 2-2 to Taunton early in the second half. Lexi Campbell totaled six saves in goal for the Bombardiers, who next meet King Philip Monday.
