DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team prevailed in a back-and-forth game over Old Rochester Regional, getting the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute to take a 3-2 win on Monday night.

Julia Chaves’ goal was preceded by the equalizer in the 55th minute to tie the game at 2-2. D-R scored first with nine minutes to go in the first half on a Cailee Leonard goal to tie things at 1-1. Four minutes into the second half, ORR took a 2-1 lead.