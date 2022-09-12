DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High girls soccer team prevailed in a back-and-forth game over Old Rochester Regional, getting the go-ahead goal in the 64th minute to take a 3-2 win on Monday night.
Julia Chaves’ goal was preceded by the equalizer in the 55th minute to tie the game at 2-2. D-R scored first with nine minutes to go in the first half on a Cailee Leonard goal to tie things at 1-1. Four minutes into the second half, ORR took a 2-1 lead.
“The back line played well today, really only having a communication breakdown that led to giving up ORR’s first goal,” Dighton-Rehoboth head coach Michael Cooke said.
Senior captains Ella Damon and Sarah Ranley, junior Ella Slater, and freshman Ainsley Zibrida kept the front of the goal area clean for sophomore keeper Haleigh Kelley.
D-R (2-1-1) plays at Bourne on Wednesday.
North Attleboro 1, Braintree 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers rallied for the non-league draw.
Ciara Horan scored the first goal for Braintree at 3:30 and before North Attleboro’s Eamm Pratt put one in off her head at 13:30, with Lily Adams getting an assist, for the tying goal.
North Attleboro (0-1-1) plays again on Tuesday, hosting Taunton.
Seekonk 7, Bourne 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors rolled to the South Coast Conference rout, getting two goals each from Riley Connell and Siena Miranda as the Warriors outshot the Canalmen, 22-2.
Alyssa Clegg (also with an assist), Morgan Silvestre and Lila Montgomery (two assists) added goals to the lead.
Julianna Dutra and Amyrah Silva each had assists. Lauren Calabro made one save in net for the Warriors, allowing one goal to McKinley Wenzel of Bourne.
Seekonk (3-0) plays Dighton-Rehoboth on Friday.