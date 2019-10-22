ATTLEBORO — For better than 30 minutes, the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team kept King Philip Regional High’s potent offense — one of the best in the commonwealth — off the scoreboard at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
For better than 50 minutes, the Bombardiers limited the Warriors to merely one goal in posing the upset threat, but Warriors’ senior striker Chloe Layne scored a pair of second-half goals as unbeaten and untied King Philip left the pitch with a 4-1 victory and the Hockomock League’s Kelley-Rex Division championship.
King Philip has now outscored its opposition by a 72-3 margin in improving to 16-0 on the season, and 14-0 in the Kelley-Rex Division.
“Attleboro has been a gritty team all season, they’re better than their record shows,” KP coach Gary Pichel said of the Bombardiers. “If you want to go far in the playoffs, you have to play good teams (like Attleboro) in the Hockomock League. We knew that this would be a tough game.”
The goal surrendered to Bombardier junior striker Briley Harnois in the 67th minute snapped a scoreless streak by the KP defense dating back to Sept. 19 (against Canton) — a stretch of 11 matches and 947 minutes.
The Warriors seized the lead in the 34th minute on a rocket off a drive off of the left flank by junior Kiera Lindmark, the ball tucking itself under the top left corner of the crossbar and dropping down across the goal line.
Layne, who has 19 goals and 22 assists this season, factored in all three KP goals during the second half.
“Our kids work hard defensively,” Pichel said of KP not surrendering much space in their territory.
The Warriors minimized odd-man rushes and rarely, if ever, yielded shots within the penalty box area — thanks to the work of Olivia Berry and Makayla Griffin inside on the back line, with Grace Lawlor and Paige Vavarigos on the outside.
Lawlor, at right back, in particular, was ever-present in challenging the runs of Harnois on the left side.
Layne scored the match-winner for the Warriors at 43 minutes off of a cross out of the right side by Ava Tormey with a nifty one-touch tap at the left corner of the AHS net.
Layne created a 3-0 lead for KP at 66 off a Makayla Griffin free kick from the right flank. Layne positioned her body to protect possession of the ball from charging AHS defenders, whirled and then fired.
A minute after AHS had gotten on the scoreboard, Layne set up sophomore Paulina Baczkowski for KP’s fourth goal, in the 68th minute with a nifty dribble and touch of the middle.
Bombardier goalkeeper Ashley Macia (12 saves) and the heart of the AHS defensive cast — Ashley Piazza, Sophia Salviati and captain Kyla Sturm — had matched KP’s aggressiveness in attacking with purposeful intent.
KP had a handful of scoring chances in the first half with Kenzie Shandley’s point-blank shot denied by Macia at 10 and a wide-open look at 14; Lindmark had a loose ball chance at 12; Jen Montville put a point-blank shot over the net at 15; and Jen Hitchen had a loose ball one-timer at 30. That trend continued early in the second half before the second goal was taken as Griffin scorched a direct kick just over the crossbar at 47 and Baczkowski had another chance sail just over the crossbar seconds later.
“We played hard, we came in with a game plan of trying to pack it in a bit and play to keep them off the board,” AHS coach Steve Santos said. The Bombardiers (5-8-2) can still qualify for the MIAA Tournament with three matches remaining, the first of which Thursday against Taunton.
“They got that goal at the end of the half and any time you give up a goal, it’s hard to respond,” Santos added. “They’re the type of team that senses something and they don’t let up.”
Taylor Butler, the KP goalkeeper (with 13 shutouts) faced only routine long balls and a Harnois corner kick at 16 during the first half. Butler took in a long drive off the right side by Bella Salviati at 8 and took Harnois’ corner kick out of the air.
“They (KP) play a very direct style, but our kids battled and didn’t quit,” Santos said.
KP hosts Mansfield for a Senior Night match Thursday at Macktaz Field.
