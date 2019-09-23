WRENTHAM — University of Hartford-bound Chloe Layne scored a goal and set up a pair of goals in continuing her prolific production on the pitch for the unbeaten King Philip Regional High girls’ soccer team Monday at Macktaz Field in a 3-0 victory over Notre Dame Academy.
Layne, KP’s new all-time scoring leader, netted her ninth goal of the season in the 16th minute of the first half, with Paige Varvarigos assisting.
KP (7-0) has now outscored its opposition by a 34-2 margin this season.
Layne set up Makenzie Shanley for the match-winning goal in the 20th minute and fed Ally Stanton for KP’s third goal in the 64th minute of the second half. Layne now has 10 assists on the season, taking over the Hockomock League scoring lead.
Taylor Butler posted the clean sheet in goal for KP with two saves. The Warriors outshot Notre Dame by a 17-2 margin and generated three corner kicks. Notre Dame Academy twice suffered two-goal losses to Bishop Feehan earlier in the season.
The Warriors return to Macktaz Field Tuesday for a 6 p.m. Hockomock League match against Attleboro.
Digton-Rehoboth 9, Bourne 1
REHOBOTH — Senior Juliana DaCosta and sophomore Caroline Reed each scored three goals as the Falcons overpowered the Canalmen in the South Coast Conference match. D-R (6-2) owned a 22-4 edge in shots and a 5-1 margin in corner kicks, making it an easy day in goal for Meg Reed.
DaCosta scored her goals in the third, 24th and 63rd minutes, while Reed scored her first three goals of the season at 29, 32 and 39. Allison Rego, Lily Nees and Emily D’Ambrosio also scored goals for the Falcons, who next meet Old Rochester Wednesday.
Seekonk 3, Case 1
SEEKONK — Charlotte Drainville tallied twice as the Warriors rolled past the Cardinals in the South Coast Conference match. Drainville scored the Warriors’ match-winning goal at 23:35 and the third goal in the 56th minute.
Emily Chin put Seekonk (7-2, 5-1) in front at 5:27, and the Warriors owned a 2-1 halftime lead. The Warriors next visit Fairhaven Wednesday.
Tri-County 0, Upper Cape Regional 0
FRANKLIN — The Cougars created a fair amount of scoring chances, but were unable to find the back of the net in the Mayflower League match. Courtney Rainone and Paige Griffin shared the goalkeeping duties and the shutout for Tri-County (2-4-2), which is off until a match at home Friday with Diman Voke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.