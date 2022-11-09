MANSFIELD — In the end, the Mansfield High girls soccer team simply had too many Olivias for Longmeadow High to handle.
Senior goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury stopped two penalty kicks while teammate Olivia Surmi slotted home a final penalty kick, lifting the sixth-seeded Hornets over the 11th-seeded Lancers, 3-0, in their MIAA Division 2 match Wednesday night and into the state quarterfinals.
“Those two saves put us up in the shootout early,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of Salisbury’s saves.
The Hornets got their night started when Kara Santos headed home the Hornets first goal of the night off a corner from Olivia Dunham. Allie Fernandes fired home a shot after receiving a crossing pass from Avery Hawthorne and then dribbling past her defender to extend Mansfield’s lead right before the end of the first half.
Longmeadow got one back seven minutes into the second half and then pulled even in the 68th minute. The score stayed that way through two halves of overtime, forcing penalty kicks.
Olivia Dunham almost won the game for Mansfield in the final minute off a free kick, but her bid rang off the bar.
The Hornets next travel to No. 3 seed Minnechaug in the quarterfinals on Saturday.
DIV. 1 Brookline 4, King Philip 2
BOSTON — Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn and Eilish McGowan collected the goals for 10th-seeded King Philip as the Warriors bowed out in the Round of 16 at Northeastern’s Parsons Field.
King Philip got off to a slow start, allowing two goals in the first 15 to go into halftime down 3-0.
King Philip roared back to start the second half, scoring both of their goals in the first 10 minutes of the half. The first came off an Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn header after a corner kick by Dani Lomuscio three minutes into the second half.
The second game off a penalty kick that Eilish McGowan slotted home just seven minutes later, narrowing the lead to 3-2.
“It was great to mount a comeback after being down 3-0 early in the first half,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said. “We were just a toe-poke away from tying it up at 3, but we just missed it.”
No. 7 seed Brookline denied any further chances for the Warriors. The closest King Philip came to scoring the equalizer was when three players got a foot on the ball in the box, but none could score with 10 minutes left.
Brookline sealed the outcome on a goal with four minutes to play, ending King Philip’s season at 14-5-1.