MANSFIELD — In the end, the Mansfield High girls soccer team simply had too many Olivias for Longmeadow High to handle.

Senior goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury stopped two penalty kicks while teammate Olivia Surmi slotted home a final penalty kick, lifting the sixth-seeded Hornets over the 11th-seeded Lancers, 3-0, in their MIAA Division 2 match Wednesday night and into the state quarterfinals.