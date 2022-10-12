MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High girls soccer team snapped King Philip Regional High’s seven-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory over the Warriors on Wednesday afternoon.
Mansfield broke out to an early 1-0 lead off a penalty kick finished off by Bridget Hanley’s goal, but King Philip tied it 12 minutes into the second half on Mikaela Thompson’s strike.
Avery Hawthorne answered quickly for the Hornets by slotting home the equalizer just five minutes later for the eventual game-winner. Meghan McCann picked up the assist.
“The second goal settled us down,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said. “Their goal put us on our heels and they were a little bit on top of us for a while. Our goal allowed us to relax a little bit.”
As expected, it was a hard-fought match, with King Philip being one of the top teams in the Hockomock League and Mansfield not too far behind.
“It was a typical Mansfield and KP match,” King Philip coach Gary Pichel said, “It was hard-fought by both sides throughout. They are so well coached and it’s a privilege to play them each time.”
The Hornets may have been the underdogs coming in, but they kept on the attack to pull off the upset
“Anytime you can come away with a result against such a talented team like them is amazing,” Smith said. I’m very pleased with our girls and how hard they competed.”
Mansfield (5-3-3) heads to Foxboro on Friday while King Philip (8-2-1) looks to bounce back against Franklin.