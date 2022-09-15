MANSFIELD — After battling to a 1-1 draw on Friday, the Mansfield High and North Attleboro High girls soccer teams head into the weekend with much to work on.
The Hornets jumped on the scoreboard just five minutes into Thursday’s contest, with Alex Fernandes going through a defender and into the goal box to find Meghan McCann on a cross. McCann tapped it in to make it 1-0.
Jumping ahead right away was a good sign for Mansfield and head coach Kevin Smith.
“Four minutes in, you feel pretty good. It’s just like ‘Alright, we’ve got to replicate it,’ ‘” Smith said.
Ten minutes later, the Rocketeers got the equalizer in the 15th minute from Carly Devine to make it an even game. From then on, the game didn’t see another goal, but was full of chances for either side.
Mansfield retained roughly 80% possession the rest of the way through, dominating the attacking third despite only scoring once. North’s defense was rock solid, clearing when needing to and not allowing crossing attempts to get on goal. A Mansfield corner in the 18th minute nearly gave the Hornets the lead before halftime and North’s Amelia Maier found herself past the defensive line with under 10 minutes to go in the first half, but was called offsides on a potential goal-scoring chance.
In the final 15 minutes of the game North played almost exclusively on defense, holding off Mansfield’s several corner attempts and headers toward goal. A potential game-changing Mansfield penalty kick due to a North handball inside the box was waived off in the 71st minute, avoiding a potential score. North centerbacks Haley Sinacola and Clara Giuliano, along with keeper Madison Ferrin (13 saves) received praise from head coach Geoff Burgess as they start to grow in the position.
Smith noted little things from the rotating 11 on the field that led to them being unable to finish, but said it’s a work in progress with a young team that’s still growing.
“We just missed a lot of passes, a lot of runs and anticipations, little things,” Smith said. “A young team is improving and I’m excited for them to grow and build. If we weren’t generating chances with possession, we’d be worried.
“We’ve been able to do that every game, generate a lot of chances. Now it’s the understanding of when to make the runs, how to make the runs. It comes with learning, freshman sophomores playing versus juniors and seniors.”
In the few chances North did have near the goal, they were genuine goal-scoring opportunities out in front.
Burgess was enthused the opportunities were there against a tough Mansfield team, but frustrated only one went in for a goal.
“We had a couple balls like the ones that would roll across in front,” Burgess said. “We just couldn’t connect with it, we had that happen a few times. Obviously I’m enthusiastic that we created those chances, some teams don’t even get chances against (Mansfield). It’s a little frustrating, but the fact we made those chances, I’m happy.”
Burgess said maintaining possession will be key to flipping the script for a team that is starting to see its senior unit mesh well with underclassmen.
“Composure, keeping the ball in the final minutes,” Burgess said. “North was all over us in the final 15 mainly because we couldn’t hang on to the ball for longer than a single touch. I think we’ve got some stuff to build on and they’re starting to buy into what we’re trying to do. We’re going to keep getting better.”
North Attleboro (0-1-3) hosts Milford on Monday while Mansfield (1-2-1) plays at Oliver Ames Monday night.
Tyler Hetu can be reached at 508-236-0375 or on Twitter @thetylerhetu.