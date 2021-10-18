WRENTHAM — The Mansfield High girls’ soccer team scored four first-half goals, including two within a span of four minutes, to take a 5-2 victory Monday over King Philip Regional High in a Hockomock League match.
The Hornets moved into a tie for second place in the Kelley-Rex Division with the Warriors, both 10-3 with 20 points and trailing once-beaten Franklin.
Goals by Alexis O’Keefe (at 23, off of a Tarryn Smith free kick) and by Smith (at 27 off of a Anna Darlington corner kick) broke a 2-2 deadlock.
Mansfield took the lead twice in the first half, but KP tied it both times. Hornet goalie Olivia Salisbury (eight saves) blanked the Warriors over the final 40 minutes, making three point-blank diving saves.
“It was not what I had expected to be played out, but it was more like how well both teams played,” Mansfield coach Kevin Smith said of the six first-half goals. “The passing was good, the defending was good, the soccer was good — both teams clawed.”
The Hornets took one-goal leads on goals by Olivia Homsi (at 2 minutes off a rebound of a Tarryn Smith shot) and Gabby Smith (at 9 on a free kick). KP pulled even on goals from Ella Pisani (at 5 on a penalty kick) and Mikayla Thompson (at 17 on a drive from atop the penalty box).
Kara Santos scored in the second half on a 30-yard blast under the crossbar. Mansfield (10-4) hosts Franklin Wednesday night while KP (10-3) will host Milford.
Foxboro 4, North Attleboro 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors stretched their unbeaten streak to 14 games (12-0-2) by scoring two goals during each half in the Hockomock League Davenport Division match.
The victory was the third straight shutout for Foxboro (12-1-2) with goalie Ali Sougaris making three saves.
Neve Taylor scored in the 17th minute with Jordan Carman assisting. Erin Foley added the second goal. Lauren Miley (from Taylor) and Kailee McCabe scored for Foxboro in the second half. The Warriors visit Sharon Wednesday, while North (6-7-1) will host Canton.
Attleboro 3, Milford 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers kept their postseason hopes alive by scoring three second-half goals in the Kelley-Rex Division match. After a scoreless first half, AHS scored three goals in 15 minutes.
Jamie Davies scored first for the Bombardiers at the 47th minute assisted by Bethany Alves. Kahlan Gray then scored in the 55th minute with an assist from Kacey Parker. Emily Dunlea scored the final goal of the game for AHS at the 60th minute to secure the win.
Goalie Alexis Campbell shut out Milford with two saves. Attleboro (7-7) will visit Taunton Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 8, Bishop Stang 0
ATTLEBORO — Sophomore midfielder Kileigh Gorman factored in the first three goals of the Catholic Central League match for the Shamrocks, setting up the opening goal by senior defender Anne Pearl in the 18th minute on a corner kick.
Gorman tallied goals in the 29th (from Bri Marrero) and 34th minutes for the Shamrocks (12-1-1) while senior goalie Amelia Hohos totaled six saves for the shutout, the fifth straight taken by Bishop Feehan.
Izzy Graziano, Brooke Kennedy, Grace Robison, Abby Gamble and Mikayla Dorer scored second half goals for Bishop Feehan. The Shamrocks host Cardinal Spellman Wednesday.
Seekonk 4, Case 0
SEEKONK — Led by the defense of Sarah DeMelo and the six-save shutout performance in goal by Maddie Julien, the Warriors downed the Cardinals in a South Coast Conference match. The Warriors had a 28-7 advantage in shots.
Lauren Calabro scored the first goal for Seekonk (8-5) in the first half. Lauren Couitt, Riley Connell and Emily Chin netted second half goals. Seekonk meet Bourne Tuesday.
