ATTLEBORO — Senior striker Kailee McCabe delivered an MVP performance on the turf at Tozier-Cassidy Field for the Foxboro High girls’ soccer team Wednesday.
McCabe scored five goals, two off of corner kicks, boosting her career total to 53 as the Warriors routed Attleboro High 5-0 in a Hockomock League match.
“She was doing what she does best, she was doing what MVP’s do,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said of McCabe’s performance. “We had a hard time stopping her, we couldn’t contain her.”
McCabe put Foxboro into the lead in the 19th minute with a right-footed drive on a direct kick to the right corner of the Bombardier net that was re-directed by an AHS defender.
McCabe made it a two-goal lead for the Warriors in the 27th minute, curling a short-side left corner kick from the left side off of the Bombardier goalkeeper’s hands into the net,
McCabe made it 3-0 in Foxboro’s favor in the 54th minute, taking a ball from Kylie O’Keefe and unleashing a shot from the left side inside the penalty box area to the lower left side of the AHS net.
McCabe delivered goal No. 4 of the match for Foxboro in the 62nd minute, being slipped a pass by Jordan Carman and then unleashing a drive from atop the penalty box, from 30 yards out to the far right corner of the AHS net.
McCabe scored her fifth goal in the 73rd minute off of another corner kick from the left side, curling the ball off of an AHS defender on the goal line.
Foxboro (5-1) entered the match as the most prolific (21 goals) team in the Hockomock League, while Attleboro (3-3) ranked fifth defensively in fewest goals (seven) allowed.
AHS was unable to beat the Foxboro defense during the first half, not having a possession inside of the 30-yard line. Bethany Alves laced a direct kick for the Bombardiers in the 13th minute that Foxboro’s Lauren Miley cleared; Carman took away a potential pressure by the Bombardiers’ Angel Duran in the 20th minute and Kahlan Gray delivered a free kick in the 34th minute that was knocked down.
“We got back to playing Foxboro soccer, possessing the ball and attacking,” Warrior coach Katie Stalcup said of her squad, not allowing AHS (3-3) of a corner kick. “We kept the pressure going and the shots that they (AHS) took were from far out.”
The Bombardiers had some threats during the second half with a long ball played in by Ayla Santoro at 54; Kacey Parker having a partial breakaway at 55; Alves having a direct kick at 64; and Jamie Davies creating the best AHS chance of all, in the 70th minute with a right-footed shot atop the penalty box area.
Consider too that McCabe could have have had no less than another five goals too — a steal and blast off of a shot off the AHS goalkeeper’s hands in the 24th minute; a point blank shot in the 26th minute; a through ball blast off of the Bombardier crossbar in the 28th minute; a solo breakaway bid in the 40th minute; another point blank chance in the 64th minute.
“We knew that we had to stop her, that we had to win the ball at midfield before the ball got up to her (McCabe),” Santos said. “We just didn’t go a good enough job.”
Foxboro returns home Friday to host Sharon, while the Bombardiers entertain Taunton.
