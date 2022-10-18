ATTLEBORO — It was a clean sheet for the King Philip Regional girls soccer on Tuesday with a 3-0 road shutout of Attleboro High.
King Philip notched its first goal when Eilish McGowen blasted the ball past Attleboro’s keeper from 20 yards out at the 5:01 mark to go ahead 1-0.
McGowen scored again 55 minutes later, this time on a tap-in from the goal line off a Danielle Gresham corner.
Addisyn Lamouth-Vaughn closed out the scoring at 75:45 on a long shot from 30 yards out, assisted by Maggie Griffin.
King Philip (9-3-1) plays at Milford on Thursday while Attleboro (6-7-1) travels to Taunton.
Norton 0, Medway 0
MEDWAY — The Lancers improved on their 4-0 loss to the Mustangs earlier this season to earn the point.
Norton dominated the game and had several quality scoring opportunities in front, but couldn’t convert. Kaylin Hebert had six saves in goal for the Lancers’ shutout.
Norton (6-2-6) plays Dedham at home on Thursday.
Foxboro 1, Sharon 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ lone goal came from Neve Taylor, scoring in the fourth minute, and the Taunton defense played sound defensively the rest of the way to preserve the win.
Goalkeeper Ally Sougaris recorded the shutout for Foxboro (4-8-3), which plays Thursday at Stoughton.
Milford 2, North Attleboro 1
MILFORD — North Attleboro’s Caroline Ferrin tied the game with a goal in the 65th minute before Milford pulled away to win.
Milford’s first goal came off a penalty kick in the third minute, sending the game to halftime with the Rocketeers down 1-0.
Following Ferrin’s goal, Milford scored from 40 yards out in the 76th minute for the eventual game-winner.
Caroline McKenna assisted on Ferrin’s score for North Attleboro (3-7-5), which plays at Franklin on Thursday.
Mansfield 2, Oliver Ames 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets got two goals from Maddie Fernandes in the win.
Oliver Ames got on the board with 10 minutes left to play to cut the difference to one, but the Hornets held on to extend their unbeaten streak to eight.
Mansfield (7-3-3) hosts Sharon on Thursday.