WRENTHAM — Providence College-bound senior midfielder Avery Snead scored twice and goalkeeper Taylor Butler recorded her 14th shutout of the season as the unbeaten King Philip High girls’ soccer team used a strong second half to overtake Mansfield 4-0 Thursday in a Hockomock League match at Macktaz Field.
Snead scored the match-winner for the Warriors (17-0) in the 33rd minute, a drive to the top right corner of the Hornets net after a feed from Chloe Layne.
KP’s freshman outside right back Grace Lawlor then set up the next two Warrior goals with deft feeds over the top of the Hornet defense. Snead created a two-goal margin for KP in the 45th minute, then Layne made it a 3-0 margin in the 63rd minute.
Makenzie Shandley delivered goal No. 4 for KP in the 69th minute, with Paulina Baczkowski assisting. KP next tangles with Oliver Ames Monday. Mansfield (5-7-4) needs to win its remaining two matches in order to qualify for the MIAA Tournament, the first of which is Monday against Taunton.
Attleboro 4, Taunton 0
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers blanked the Tigers twice within a week to claim a sweep of the Hockomock League season series. Ashley Macia (four saves) and Alexis Campbell (one save over the final 10 minutes) shared the shutout in goal for Attleboro.
With 11 seniors in the starting lineup, Jessica Gates scored the match-winner for AHS (6-8-2) in the 34th minute, with Emily Khang assisting. Macia, meanwhile, preserved a scoreless stalemate early in the match with a terrific stop on a partial breakaway.
The Bombardiers tallied three goals within an eight-minute span of the second half. Briley Harnois (at 68 on a rebound), Bella Salviati (at 70 from Ashley Dame) and Jolie Casali (at 76 from Emily Dunley) touched the back of the net.
The Bombardiers are slated for a 2 p.m. kickoff Sunday at Beaupre Field at North Attleboro in the annual Blue-Red Cup match.
Bishop Feehan 9, Coyle-Cassidy 2
ATTLEBORO — Francesca Yanchuk, Hailey Goodman and Grace Robison each tallied twice as the unbeaten MIAA Division 1 South Tournament-bound Shamrocks scored six goals in the opening 20 minutes in earning a dominant Eastern Athletic Conference victory.
Kelly Cote, Mikayla Dorrer and Liz Coffey also scored goals, while goaltenders Maddie Breckner (one save) and Amelia Hohos (five saves) played well on the back line. Feehan held a 15-8 edge in shots.
The Shamrocks (15-0-1) will travel to Bishop Stang on Saturday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 7, New Bedford 1
REHOBOTH — Lexi Menzies scored a pair of second-half goals, including the match-winner at 50 off of a feed from Julia Tavares, as the MIAA Tournament-bound Falcons (13-4) routed the Whalers in a non-league match.
Menzies also scored the Falcons’ fourth goal, one of six second-half tallies for D-R. Also over the final 40 minutes, Julia DaCosta, Julia Tavares, Ashley Damon and Caroline Reed scored goals.
New Bedford took the lead on a penalty kick at 19. D-R gained the equalizer at 30, with Carleigh Hall scoring off of a pass from Reed. The Falcons meet Bishop Feehan Tuesday.
Foxboro 5, Sharon 1
SHARON — The Warriors benefited from five different goal scorers in claiming the Hockomock League victory.
Katelyn Mollica, Kendra Wentling, Grace Ferguson, Lizzy Davis and Caroline Rongione all scored goals for the Warriors. Foxboro (13-2-2) will host North Attleboro on Monday.
Canton 3, North Attleboro 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Steph McKenna scored a late first-half goal for the Big Red, assisted by Ari Rice, to put North into a deadlock with Canton. However, the Bulldogs scored twice during the second half and qualified for the MIAA Tournament.
Kyla Rodriques, Lily Adams and Siobhan Weir played well throughout the second half to get the equalizer. Melissa McDermott and Alex Moulson had shots just go wide late in the match, while North also had a goal nullified by an infraction.
North (4-8-3) plays Sunday at Beaupre Field against Attleboro in the annual Red-Blue series.
Medway 5, Norton 0
MEDWAY — The Lancers generated a half-dozen scoring chances but went unrewarded in losing the Tri-Valley League match to the Mustangs. Ashley Schepis tended goal for Norton, which faced a 2-0 halftime deficit. The Lancers (4-10-1) host Dover-Sherborn Friday.
