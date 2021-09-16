NORTON — There is plenty of moxie in the Norton High girls’ soccer team.
Norton rallied from a two-goal deficit in the first half as junior Lily Newell scored three goals, including the match-winner in the 75th minute Thursday at Adams Field in a thrilling 3-2 decision over Hockomock League member Milford High.
Norton goalkeeper Kaylin Hebert totaled eight saves, keeping Milford off of the scoreboard for the final 52 minutes and denying the Scarlet Hawks a potential go-ahead goal on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
The Scarlet Hawks twice converted Lancer defensive miscues into goals, taking the lead in the 10th minute and then having Serena Borges belt a 45-yard blast from just inside the midfield stripe into the Norton net in the 17th minute for a two-goal lead.
“We took care of the basics,” Norton High coach Meaghan Elliott said
The Lancers reversed course from the initial 40 minutes to taking control of their destiny over the final 40 minutes.
“When we don’t take care of the basics — always on our toes, moving off the ball, playing simple, smart, disciplined soccer — that’s when we have trouble,” Elliott said.
Playing their third match of the week, the Lancers secured three points to improve to 3-1-1.
Hebert exhibited composure under pressure, clutching a ground-hugging penalty shot by Nobrega, hardly having to move to make the stop. Milford gained the free shot after an attacker was taken down on the right corner of the penalty box area. Two minutes later, Newell produced the match-winning goal, a 30-yard drive off of the left goal post and trickling across the goal line with Meg Cross assisting on the play.
“We got back into it in the second half because we took care of the basics,” Elliott said.
Milford hardly had any pressure in the attacking third of the field over the final 40 minutes.
Newell put Norton on the scoreboard in the 28th minute of the first half, assisted by Makenzie Dennett with a 25-yard blast from atop the penalty box.
Newell tallied the equalizer for the Lancers in the 57th minute with a defense-defying solo breakaway, tucking a low drive to the bottom left corner of the Scarlet Hawk net.
After Newell pulled Norton to within a goal of Milford, the Lancers nearly gained the tying tally on a loose ball bid by Cam Doyle and on a ball played out of the back line by Dennett.
That trend continued at the outset of the second half for the Lancers. Dennett drilled a direct kick in the 42nd and 52nd minutes that forced saves; Newell unleashed a long ball shot in the 44th minute; Cross was just wide left with a shot in the 47th minute; Shayne Owens delivered a strong drive off the right flank in the 48th minute; and Abby Robichaud struck a strong 30-yard shot from the left side in the 55th minute.
“We gave up two goals that shouldn’t have happened,” Elliott said. “To come back from two goals, it was the girls who did it all.”
