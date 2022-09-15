NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team got three goals from Lily Newell in its 3-2 win over Dover-Sherborn High on Thursday night.
NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team got three goals from Lily Newell in its 3-2 win over Dover-Sherborn High on Thursday night.
Dover-Sherborn opened the scoring less than a minute into play, but Norton responded with three unanswered goals.
Newell got her first of the game off a Shaylee Owens feed from 18 feet out to make it 1-1.
Newell made it 2-1 when she stole the ball off the defender and beat her to the goal, where she put the ball in the corner. Newell added another later in the game, getting a cross from Kyla Leahy where Newell was able to head the ball into the net for the hat trick.
Dover-Sherborn cut the gap to one with a minute left, but could not pull even.
“Second half of the game was intense, but we stayed composed and disciplined and came out with the win,” Norton head coach Meagan Elliot said. “Our defense in the second half was outstanding.”
Norton (1-1-1) plays Bellingham at Wheaton College’s Nordin Field on Saturday at 10 a.m.
STOUGHTON — Attleboro had two “bad bounces” which resulted in Stoughton goals, leading to the loss.
The lone Bombardier to score was Jamie Davies, scoring on a penalty kick. Attleboro had chances early, and out-played Stoughton in the first half, but tough defense limited chances for an equalizer.
Attleboro (1-2) is at Bridgewater-Ranyham Saturday at 3 p.m.
EASTON — King Philip got a goal from Heidi Lawrence from a corner by Rihanna Mason, in its loss.
KP (1-1-1) will host Attleboro on Monday.
FOXBORO — Franklin scored twice in the second half to take the Hockomock League win and keep the Warriors winless.
Foxboro (0-3) plays on Monday, visiting Sharon.
WRENTHAM — The Cougars had two first-half goals from Noelle Kennedy in the win.
Kennedy’s first goal came off an assist from Gabby Dergham and the second was a penalty kick, which proved to be the decider.
Abby MacDonald made four saves. Tri-County (3-1) plays South Shore Voc. on Monday.