NORTON — Despite rainy conditions, Lily Newell carried the offense for the Norton High girls soccer team by scoring all three goals in the Lancers’ 3-0 win over Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High on Monday.
Norton was able to utilize the slippery conditions to play in long passes on the ground to beat the Falcons’ defense as the Lancers played their first game on their new turf.
With Newell leading the charge on offense, Norton coach Meagan Elliot was pleased with her defense and midfielders’ efforts in controlling the pace of play.
“Jordan Raneri and Shaylee Owens really played great out of the back for us,” Elliot said. “They (Raneri and Owens) played high-pressure defense all game long. It really helped with our transitions happening quickly.”
Norton drew first blood when Newell was sent in on a through ball by Cam Doyle, with Newell putting it past the keeper in the 26th minute for the lone goal of the first half.
The Lancers doubled their lead early in the second half as Newell was sent in off a through ball by Taylor Collins this time and notched her second goal. Newell then made it a hat trick as she was once again sent in off a through ball by Zoe Santos to cement the victory.
Santos played well out of the attacking midfield, helping Norton control the pace of play.
“She (Santos) helped quickly transition from the defense to offense,” Elliot said. “We were able to maintain a high level of the possession and were able to attack moving forward.”
The fast-paced and quick transitions proved to be more than enough to limit the Falcon’s offense to few chances. Keeper Kaylin Hebert picked up the shutout in goal for the Lancers with four saves on the day.
Dighton-Rehoboth keeper, Haleigh Kelley, made 25 saves for the Falcons.
Norton (7-3-6) travels to Dover-Sherborn on Tuesday.
Franklin 4, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN —Jamie Davies picked up the lone goal for the Bombardiers (7-8-1) who host North Attleboro on Thursday.
King Philip 3, North Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors cruised to victory on Mikayla Thompson’s two-goal performance, with Heidi Lawrence picking up the other goal.
Ella Pisani had two assists and Lauren Casper made three saves in goal to earn the shutout.
King Philip (12-3-1) hosts Taunton on Thursday, while North Attleboro (3-9-5) heads to Attleboro.
Mansfield 2, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD — Hornets’ goalkeeper Olivia Salisbury recorded her ninth shutout of the season, and 30th of her career as she bacame the Mansfield girls’ all-time record-holder for career shutouts.
The Hornets had goals from Avery Hawthorn and Lyla Nappa. Olivia Dunham picked up an assist.
Mansfield (10-3-3) heads to Canton on Wednesday.
Somerset Berkley 4, Seekonk 2
SOMERSET — The Warriors stumbled in their season finale despite goals from senior Lauren Calabro and a Somerset-Berkley ‘own goal.’
The Warriors finished the season at 7-9-2.
Bishop Feehan 3, St. Mary’s of Lynn 0
ATTLEBORO — Kileigh Gorman and Sydney Kofton led the way for Bishop Feehan. Gorman picked up two goals while Kofton slotted home the other, along with an assist.
Feehan (16-0) heads to Arlington Catholic Saturday at 10 a.m.