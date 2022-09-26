DARTMOUTH — The North Attleboro High girls soccer team was able to snag a point in its 2-2 draw with Dartmouth High Monday night.
The Rocketeers attacked right from the start, scoring twice in three minutes within the first 10 minutes of the game. Emma Pratt put North on the board to open the scoring. Soon after, Sydney O’Connor made it 2-0, with Emma Pratt assisting
Dartmouth crept back in with a goal off a rebound right before halftime before tying it before the end of regulation on a penalty kick.
North Attleboro (1-4-3) heads to Oliver Ames (5-1) Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan 4, Archbishop Williams 0
ATTLEBORO — Goals from Ava Graham, Brooke Kennedy, Syd Kofton, and Mackenzie Feeney sparked the Shamrocks to the Catholic Central League win.
Kileigh Gorman, Madison Eddy, Captain Gabby Gjoni, and Graham all picked up assists. Madison Narducci made six saves in goal for the shutout.
Bishop Feehan (7-0) visits St. Mary’s of Lynn Saturday at 8:30 a.m.
Somerset-Berkley 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
SOMERSET — The Falcons were unable to rally from a 2-1 halftime deficit.
The winning goal bounced over D-R goalkeeper Haleigh Kelley after it was played in from 40 yards out. D-R got the equalizer in the 23rd minute off the foot of Alexis Leonard, whose shot hit the left side of the goal off a deflection.
Somerset scored the go-ahead with two minutes to go before halftime off a bad hop past Kelley.
Dighton-Rehoboth (4-3-3) plays Joseph Case on Wednesday.