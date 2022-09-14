Taunton @ North Attleboro, 3:45
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- Despite out-shooting Taunton 23-4, the North Attleboro girls soccer team matched Taunton in a 0-0 draw in Hockomock League action.
The Rocketeers had a goal waived off due to an offsides call, but had other chances to break the scoreless game.
"(Our) best chance came from Abi Pratt hitting the post from a left footed drive," North head coach Geoff Burgess said.
North Attleboro (0-1-2) plays again on Thursday, visiting Mansfield.
ATTLEBORO -- Bishop Feehan continued its torrid start to the season with a seven goal barrage over Cardinal Spellman.
Kileigh Gorman scored twice and added two assists to her day while Ava Graham and Brooke Kennedy each had two goals without an assist. Maddie Eddy had one goal and one assist.
The combined shutout for Maddie Narducci and Abby Marsolais in net extends Feehan's goal differential to 16-0 in its three-game win streak.
Feehan (3-0) plays Medway on the road on Friday.