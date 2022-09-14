NORTH ATTLEBORO — Despite out-shooting Taunton High 23-4, the North Attleboro High girls soccer team had to settle for a 0-0 draw in Hockomock League action Wednesday.
The Rocketeers had a goal waived off due to an offsides call, but had other chances to break the scoreless game.
“(Our) best chance came from Abi Pratt hitting the post from a left-footed drive,” North Attleboro coach Geoff Burgess said.
North Attleboro (0-1-2) plays again on Thursday, visiting Mansfield.
Bishop Feehan 7, Cardinal Spellman 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks continued their torrid start to the season with a seven-goal barrage.
Kileigh Gorman scored twice and added two assists for Bishop Feehan while Ava Graham and Brooke Kennedy each had two goals.
Maddie Eddy had one goal and one assist for Feehan.
The combined shutout for Maddie Narducci and Abby Marsolais in net extends Feehan’s goal differential to 16-0 in its three-game win streak.
Feehan (3-0) plays Medway on the road on Friday.
Tri-County 6, South Shore Voke 1
HANOVER — Tri-County posted four first-half goals from Gabby Dergham, Ava Gill (assisted by Sabra Flanagan), Noelle Kennedy and Kim Escobar (assisted by Gill).
Hannah Clarke (assisted by Brenna Kelley) and Davruin Cardona added goals in the second half for TC.
Tri-County’s Abby MacDonald made six saves in the win. The Couars (2-1) face Old Colony Thursday.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Bourne 0
BOURNE — Dighton-Rehoboth broke open a scoreless halftime tie on a goal by Lily Nees in the 43rd minute from 18 feet out to get the Falcons going.
Sarah Ranley made it 2-0 and Kohra Oullette finished off the scoring with two minutes left, bringing the Falcons to 3-1-1 on the season.
D-R visits Seekonk Friday.