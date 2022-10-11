NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over Norwood High on Tuesday, scoring all of its goals in the first half.

The Lancers had their first goal with 34 minutes to go in the first half, with Zoe Santos heading the ball in off a Shaylee Owens corner. A minute later, Lily Newell buried a goal into the bottom corner off a feed from Owens.