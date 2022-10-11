NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team rolled to a 4-0 win over Norwood High on Tuesday, scoring all of its goals in the first half.
The Lancers had their first goal with 34 minutes to go in the first half, with Zoe Santos heading the ball in off a Shaylee Owens corner. A minute later, Lily Newell buried a goal into the bottom corner off a feed from Owens.
With 17 minutes left in the half, Gwen Robichaud scored off a feed from Newell, and two minutes later, Taylor Collins put one in the corner, assisted by Owens.
Bishop Feehan 8, Cardinal Spellman 2
BROCKTON — Ava Graham’s three goals paced the Shamrocks to the Catholic Central League win.
Brooke Kennedy, Kileigh Gorman, Syd Kofton, Bri Marrero and Liz Coffey each had one goal. Gorman led all Shamrock players in assists with four, while Vicki Bothelo, Kofton, Kennedy and Marrero each had one.
Feehan (11-0) faces Strongville (Ohio) Friday.