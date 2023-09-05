NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team opened is season with a 1-1 draw against Medway High on Tuesday night, showing a strong defensive presence while also finding several attacking chances.

The Lancers’ back line gave Medway few opportunities to put together a quality attack through the first 40 minutes of action. A unit that needed to replace nearly everyone from a year ago, the back line of the 4-3-3 formation was strong despite an own goal in the 58th minute to equalize.