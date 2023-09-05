NORTON — The Norton High girls soccer team opened is season with a 1-1 draw against Medway High on Tuesday night, showing a strong defensive presence while also finding several attacking chances.
The Lancers’ back line gave Medway few opportunities to put together a quality attack through the first 40 minutes of action. A unit that needed to replace nearly everyone from a year ago, the back line of the 4-3-3 formation was strong despite an own goal in the 58th minute to equalize.
“For us this year, that was the biggest place of rebuilding, our back line,” Norton head coach Meagan Elliott said. “We had two returners and everyone else floating through the back line is new to the team, whether they’re underclassmen or upperclassmen earning their place. For me, they did phenomenal and have worked tirelessly to become a solid unit back there. No matter who’s playing where or what subs I’m making, it doesn’t make a difference. It’s a unit. ... (Jordan Raneri) and (Adelle Crosscup), they’re tightening that back line. It’s a really good foundation for the start of the season.
After a battle on both ends through the first half, the Lancers came out with a second wind and scored in the 43rd minute off a cross into the box to make it 1-0.
A cross down the flank from Annah Hickey went to Savannah Goba, who passed to Zoe Santos for a tap-in from close range. The goal for the Lancers came after an emphasis of getting to work quickly in transition and loading up inside the box.
“The main thing we were focusing on at half was that transition unit,” Elliott said. “We have to take advantage of the numbers in the back, and if we transition up quickly and do it as a unit, we get numbers in the box and can work it quick. Working as a unit, transitioning, it can’t be just three forwards. It has to be the entire team.”
Elliott had preached the need for a high-possession game through the preseason, one that the Lancers showed through much of the game. Despite some lost possessions, the Lancers held on to the ball enough to tilt the field in their favor more than half the match.
“Something we’ve been working on all preseason is our possession, and that looked really good today,” Elliott said. “The consistency of the possession was not there, but that’s something we need to work towards moving forward. For the first game, the possession was significant.”
In goal for the Lancers was Kaylin Hebert, who was pivotal as an aggressive keeper in keeping things even. With a punchout early in the game on a free kick, along with roaming all over the box to collect the ball and prevent a continued Medfield attack, her presence was a commanding and calming one for the defensive line as she made 12 saves.
“She’s a beast, that’s really all I can say,” Elliott said. “That girl is a whole different type of soccer player. She’s the true definition of an athlete and I couldn’t ask for a better keeper, captain and leader for the back line as a four-year starter. She’s the real deal.”
Norton next plays at Bellingham on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.