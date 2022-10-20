TAUNTON — The Attleboro High girls soccer team took a 3-0 Hockomock League win over Taunton High on Thursday, with Tatum O’Brien scoring two goals in the win.
Jamie Davies scored a goal and assisted an O’Brien score for the Bombardiers with O’Brien also collecting an assist.
Emily Dunlea, Bethany Alves, Ayla Santoro and Presley Biller played solid in the middle of the field for Attleboro to deny Taunton’s attack.
Attleboro (7-7-1) plays Friday at King Philip.
Franklin 2, North Attleboro 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers allowed a score on a header off a corner kick in the 25th minute and a goal from 40 yards out in the 37th minute in their Hockomock League loss.
North (3-9-5) visits King Philip Monday night.
King Philip 7, Milford 0
MILFORD — The Warriors had three goals from Heidi Lawrence, with two of them coming in the first half. Dani Lomuscio (twice) and Ally Smith were credited with assists on Lawrence’s scores.
Lomuscio scored on a crossing attempt in the first half, with an assist from Lawrence and Ella Pisani creating the chance. Pisani scored the final goal of the first half, making it 4-0, on a pass from Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn.
Rachel DeLaminis netted two goals in the second half to cap scoring, getting assists from Eilish McGowen and Pisani.
King Philip (10-3-1) hosts Attleboro on Friday.
Dedham 3, Norton 1
NORTON — Norton went down 2-0 in the first half, and could not climb back at home.
The Lancer scored a “phenomenal goal,” said head coach Meagan Elliott to pull within 2-1 when the ball was brought up from the back and found Lily Newell for a score, assisted by Zoe Santos. Dedham got the score back in the second half on a free kick.
Kaylin Hebert made 10 saves in the loss.
Norton (6-3-6) next plays on Monday when it hosts Dighton-Rehoboth.
Mansfield 4, Sharon 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield got goals from four different scorers to take the shutout win.
Lyla Nappa, Kara Santos, Avery Hawthorne and Stella Moore led the scoring rush for the Hornets (8-3-3), who have an unbeaten streak of nine games.
Next up for Mansfield is a 9 a.m. contest at Plymouth North on Saturday.