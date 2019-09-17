ATTLEBORO — The unbeaten Oliver Ames High girls’ soccer team weathered the storm over the initial 10 minutes of its Hockomock League match against Attleboro High on Tuesday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
The Tigers then tallied three goals before intermission and another trio during the second half to put the potential scare in the rearview mirror for a 6-0 victory.
“If you look at this match, I would show my team the first eight minutes of the match when they were all over us,” OA coach Britt Sellmayer said of the Tigers inability to respond to the Bombardiers’ challenge.
“They were all over us and we were in a panic mode,” he added.
However, Catie Wilson scored twice within a three-minute span, ringing a shot off of the goal post at 18 minutes and finishing off another at 21 minutes.
In the 35th minute, Emma Pereira belted a dazzling goal on a long ball from 30 yards out on the left flank that sailed into the top right corner of the AHS net.
Some of the Tigers’ textbook precision continued during the second half as Reese Pereira (42 minutes from Allison Erin) and Erin (47 minutes from Erin Holmberg) both had one touch goalmouth shots on crosses. In the 58th minute, Abigail Hodges delivered a 30-yard free kick from the left side, which sailed into the Bombardier goal for the Tigers’ sixth tally.
“Those were three back-breaking goals,” Sellmayer said of OA’s three first-half goals. “That was the difference in the match. That was the first team that we’ve beaten with a winning record — we still have to play KP, still have to play Foxboro, still have to play Mansfield.”
Attleboro High was limited to one corner kick, by Jessica Gates at 32 during the first half.
The Bombardiers had two scoring bids during the second half on a free kick by Gates from the left at 46 and a one-touch goalmouth chance by Ashley Dame at 65 off of a Julia Reyes’ corner kick.
“We couldn’t put it together,” AHS coach Steve Santos said of his Bombardiers (2-2). “They kind of came at us and punched us in the face. They beat us to the ball and brought the physical play into it.
“We didn’t respond, we crumbled — we need to play better.”
The Bombardiers host North Attleboro at 4:45 Thursday in the second half of a boys-girls doubleheader with the AHS boys’ facing the Rocketeers at 4:45.
