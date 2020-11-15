EASTON — Held scoreless through the first half of play, the Attleboro High girls’ soccer team was also unable to overcome an early deficit in a 3-1 loss to Oliver Ames High Saturday in the semifinals of the Hockomock League Cup series.
Briley Harnois scored the lone goal of the match for AHS on a direct kick late in the third quarter.
“Those two early goals took some of the energy out of us,” Attleboro coach Steve Santos said of OA scoring goals in the seventh and 10th minutes of the match, then gaining a three-goal lead in the third quarter.
“They play strong, they play direct,” Santos said of the Tigers (5-1-5), who utilize a kick-and-run style.
Attleboro goalie Lexi Campbell (10 saves) and the Bombardier defensive line were tested often by the Tigers.
Attleboro midfielder-striker Jessica Gates was fouled in the penalty box area in the first quarter, but no penalty kick resulted, only an indirect kick.
“It was only a one-goal game at that point,” Santos said.
The Bombardiers applied extensive pressure throughout the second half, adding numbers to the attack.
“We watched a lot of film, we were prepared,” Santos said. “We had the right mindset.”
Attleboro (4-3-5) will host North Attleboro in the Blue-Red Cup match Monday at 4:45 p.m. at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Norton 2, Ashland 2
NORTON — Senior Meg Moniz set up the go-ahead goal and then scored the tying goal as the Lancers secured a point with the tie in the first match of the Tri-Valley League series with the Clockers.
Ashland tallied twice in the second quarter, taking a one-goal lead at halftime. Moniz set up Makenzie Dennett for a first quarter goal, giving Norton a lead.
Moniz then belted in an 18-yard drive from atop the penalty box area in the final minute of the third quarter to pull the Lancers (2-6-1) into a tie.
Norton dominated the second half, but went unrewarded while Lancer goalie Kailin Hebert blanked Ashland over the final 40 minutes to finish with 10 saves.
Norton 2, Ashland 0
ASHLAND — Moniz repeated her feats in Sunday’s second round of the series on the road, setting up both goals while Hebert posted 10 saves for Norton’s second shutout of the season.
Sophomore Cam Doyle scored the match-winner for Norton in the first quarter on a through ball from Moniz, then the Lancer senior set up Lily Newell for a fourth quarter tally.
Laura Anderson and Moniz controlled play and transition in the midfield positions as Norton dominated the second half.
Norton completed its season at 3-6-1, posting its second shutout since the opening match against Bellingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.