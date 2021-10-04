WRENTHAM — The Oliver Ames High girls’ soccer team not only took away the thunder of the King Philip Regional High Warriors, the Tigers also created some thunder of their own.
A victory and two points were within the grasp of King Philip with six minutes remaining in Monday’s clash of Hockomock League titans at Macktaz Field. However, senior Lauren Sellmayer finished off the Tigers’ fifth corner kick of the second half in the 74th minute to knot the score before senior teammate Kam O’Connor won a 40-yard footrace to deliver the winning goal a minute later as Oliver Ames left with a stunning 2-1 victory.
That was only after King Philip junior captain and midfielder Ella Pisani laced a drive from the top of the penalty box area off of the crossbar in the 79th minute.
“KP carried the first half and I think we carried the second half,” OA coach Britt Sellmayer said.
The Tigers were neutralized through 70 minutes by KP junior goalkeeper Lauren Casper, who had seven saves, and the Warriors’ defensive back wall of Rylie Wesley and Addisyn Lamothe-Vaughn on the outside with Grace Lawler and Rihanna Mason inside.
“Two great teams, a lot of passing, a lot of good soccer,” Sellmayer said. “They didn’t give us any space in the second half and we cut down on their space in the second half.”
The Tigers (7-1-1 with its lone loss to Foxboro) are the most prolific scoring team in the Hockomock League (43 goals) with O’Connor (13 goals) and Lucinda LiCotter (seven goals) being among the best at their craft.
King Philip (7-2) suffered just its second loss to snap a four-match win streak in which it had allowed merely one goal while Casper posted a pair of shutouts.
The Warriors gained the lead early in the second half. In the 48th minute Mason, a freshman, tucked in a rebound at the right post of a Dani Lomuscio drive off of the right side. That occurred after KP’s first of two corner kicks during the second half, the ball played out of the right corner by Kylie Menendez.
“You can’t beat a team like OA by giving up that many corner kicks,” KP coach Gary Pichel said. “For the most part, they (OA) put the work in to get those corner kicks. OA did a great job, they never gave up.”
Oliver Ames had just one true scoring chance over the initial 40 minutes, a drive by O’Connor from atop the penalty box area in the 34th minute.
King Philip had a couple of good chances to take the lead. Pisani belted a 30-yard drive in the 20th minute and a one-touch shot just side in the 38th minute and Brooke Mullins had a corner kick from the right side in the 25th minute, then a long ball drive that slid wide right in the 29th minute.
“Toward the endm I thought we were going to get the equalizer,” Pichel said of Pisani’s last-minute chance. “It was back and forth the whole time, it was fast-paced. It was a really good match. Like I told the kids, we can’t win them all, but we should have taken one point. This will make us a little harder to play, a little tougher.”
The Warriors displayed defensive poise under pressure in preserving the one-goal lead. Mullins blocked a Collins direct kick in the 57th minute; Pisani cleared OA’s second corner kick in the 60th minute; Mikayla Thompson cleared the Tigers’ third corner kick; then KP held their collective breaths as the Tigers’ fourth corner kick resulted in a ball off of the right goalpost.
“We’re a corner (kick) team, we’ve scored a lot of goals off of them,” Sellmayer said.
The Tigers had second-half chances at the 58, 60, 63 and 64 minute marks before Katie Gibson labeled a shot out of the right corner to the far left post where Lauren Sellmayer managed to find some space and use her height to get to the ball.
“It was a tough game for us against Foxboro the other day, we were up 1-0 with 11 minutes to go and they came back with two goals,” Sellmayer said.
The Warriors host Franklin Wednesday in a clash of Kelley-Rex Division leaders.
