MILFORD — Senior striker Kailee McCabe netted three goals and collected three assists as the once-beaten Warriors extended their unbeaten streak to nine matches in a 10-0 Hockomock League rout of Milford on Monday.
Foxboro (8-1-1) had three goals apiece from Erin Foley (two assists) and Jordan Carman (one assist). Neve Taylor also tallied for the Warriors, while Lauren Miley and Brooke Barreira had assists.
Foxboro has allowed just eight goals int its past nine games with four shutouts. The Warriors were at Canton Wednesday night.
Foxboro 2, Oliver Ames 1
The Foxboro High Warriors just may have proven themselves to be the best girls’ team in the Hockomock League.
Foxboro went scoreless through the first 40 minutes, overcame a one-goal deficit and then rallied for two goals within the final 10 minutes of the Davenport Division match last Thursday at Sam Berns Field for a dramatic victory over Oliver Ames High in a clash of Hockomock League powerhouses.
Senior Jordan Carman scored the winning goal for Foxboro in the 76th minute, corralling a loose ball, making a strong run down the the line and beating a Tiger defender for space for a shot.
Foxboro pulled into a tie with OA for first place in the Davenport Division, both with 6-1-1 records and 13 points.
“Our defense played awesome,” Foxboro coach Katie Stalcup said of the Warriors keeping OA senior midfielder Camryn O’Connor off the scoresheet. “OA is a very dangerous team on set pieces.”
Foxboro junior midfielder Lauren Miley factored into taking possession, as Oliver Ames was limited to five shots. The Tigers took the lead 15 minutes into the second half. Foxboro’s senior striker, Kailee McCabe, netted the equalizer in the 70th minute on a penalty kick after Carman was fouled inside the penalty-box area.
“Playing at home and having the crowd in our favor definitely helped,” Stalcup added. “The match was a lot like Franklin (a 1-1 tie) the other day, where we were spending a lot of time in their half of the field, but we had nobody there to finish.”
