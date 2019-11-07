ATTLEBORO — Three minutes into their match, Bishop Feehan High’s Francesca Yanchuk bolted through the Plymouth North High defense on a breakaway scoring chance and hit the right post with her shot.
Two minutes later, Hailey Goodman took a direct kick that was labeled just under the crossbar, but tipped away at the final instant.
In the sixth minute, Goodman delivered a cross out of the right side that Grace Robison headed off of the crossbar.
In the 11th minute, Kelly Coady stationed herself for a point-blank blast, only to have it repelled. A minute later, Goodman delivered another ball into the penalty box area where Lindsay Moskal’s point-blank shot was taken way.
For better than 50 minutes, the unbeaten Bishop Feehan High girls’ soccer team was wondering what it had to do to score a goal against Eagles’ sophomore goalkeeper Kyle Carafoll at McGrath Stadium on Thursday.
However, Yanchuk delivered her 34th and 35th goals of the season in the 53rd and 77th minutes, surpassing Maddie Jolin as Bishop Feehan’s all-time leading career goal scorer with her second tally (No. 103), as the Shamrocks secured a 3-0 verdict over Plymouth North in the quarterfinal round of the MIAA Division 1 South Sectional.
The No. 2 seed Shamrocks (19-0-1) await the winner of Sunday’s match between Whitman-Hanson and Natick in the semifinal round next Wednesday at Whitman-Hanson.
“We started sharp the first 10 minutes, we had chances to get the first goal, then the next 30 minutes were a battle,” Bishop Feehan coach Phil Silva said of the tense minutes before the Shamrocks tallied two goals over the final five minutes of the match.
“They work so hard, you got to admire the work ethic that they play with,” he added. “Every ball is challenged.”
It wasn’t until senior Ashley Foster scored in the 75th minute that the Shamrocks sensed some relief. And that was a perfectly played crossfield ball, played out of the right flank by Goodman to the left side, where atop the corner of the penalty box, Foster delivered her shot.
Yanchuk scored the match-winner for the Shamrocks with a clever dance around and through a pair of defenders, tucking a shot into the lower left corner of the Eagles’ net to tie Jolin’s Shamrock career record of 102 goals.
Then, taking a feed from Goodman, Jolin produced goal No. 103 of her career and the third Bishop Feehan goal of the match with three minutes left on a breakaway from the right with a shot to the far left side.
Plymouth North was limited to a pair of second-half corner kicks at 49 and 62 minutes. Shamrock junior goalkeeper Maddie Breckner (seven saves) made a testing save on a high-bouncing long ball played in at 38, while pushing out the first Eagles’ corner kick and making a save on the follow-up rebound.
Shamrock freshman Bri Marrero may have made the play of the match in the 62nd minute, clearing a header by Plymouth North off of its second corner kick, preserving a one-goal lead on a loose ball chance.
“We had chances galore and I’m saying, ‘Oh man,’ “ Silva said of the long-standing 50 minute scoreless drama and a one goal lead until the final five minutes. “We always say take advantage of our chances.”
